John Fetterman Silent Over Philadelphia Looting as Democrats Under Pressure

Democrats are under increasing pressure after a second night of looting in Philadelphia with residents asking their senators and governor to condemn large-scale theft from downtown businesses.

The looting followed the dropping of charges against a police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Eddie Irizarry.

Many people went on social media to demand answers from Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey to ask them to join the Philadelphia mayor in condemning the violence and looting.

Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro also drew criticism for failing to address the looting of dozens of businesses. Police released the details of over 50 people arrested on Tuesday night, with extensive looting continuing on Wednesday night.

Liquor, cash for gold and phone stores have all been extensively ransacked, as well as a van rental and many other businesses. An entire ATM machine was ripped from the ground and carried away on Wednesday night.

Several people accused the governor and the senators of being more concerned about racial sensitivities than protecting family businesses.

Several pointed out that Fetterman has been busy this week defending his decision to wear a hoodie and shorts in the Senate, rather than speaking out against lawlessness in Philadelphia.

"While looters were preparing for a night of revelry, Penn Senator was participating in a hard hitting interview discussing his hoodie & shorts wardrobe and other matters. Respect starts in the workplace and dressing the part wouldn't have stopped the riots but it wouldn't hurt," one person wrote.

Another user, LaVar Arrington, tweeted: "Rioters and looters turn Philly into a dystopian hellscape last night, and the Senate unanimously has to vote that elected officials have to dress better than homeless people because of one Senator from PA. Pennsylvania is having a very bad news day."

The aftermath of looting in 2020 when Philadelphia police killed a 27-year-old black man. More looting occurred this week after a judge dropped charges against a police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

Another woman tweeted to Governor Shapiro while questioning the motives of the looters: "Any comment on teens looting expensive yoga pants & iPhones?" she asked.

Republicans have been quick to capitalize on the looting and the lack of high-level Democratic comment.

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted a photo of the looting aftermath with the comment: "Day by day, block by block, the Left is killing our great American cities. This is the end result of weak prosecutors and liberals who were spewing abolish-the-police rhetoric."

The Democrat mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney strongly condemned the looting. "This is not shoplifting. This is looting. This is riot," he told reporters.

Philadelphia mayoral candidates have also been quick to condemn the looting. Democrat mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker said those behind break-ins and vandalism "should be held accountable", while republican candidate David Oh said that, as mayor, he would "prevent criminal violations before they occur."

The police list of over 50 arrested on Tuesday night shows an age range from 14 to late 30s. The stores the suspects are accused of looting include a LuLulemon clothing store; Rite Care and Rite Aid pharmacies; Cash For Gold; U-Haul van rental and three branches of Fine Wine And Good Spirits liquor store.

Police records show that most of those arrested were Black with a smaller number of Latino and white arrestees.

The first night of looting followed a peaceful protest outside City Hall.

Protesters gathered there after a judge on Tuesday dismissed murder and other charges against the Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed Irizarry through a rolled-up window, prompting an outcry in the black community.

Newsweek has sought comment from the offices of Governor Shapiro and Senators Fetterman and Casey.