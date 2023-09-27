Philadelphia Looting Videos Show Multiple Stores Being Ransacked

Videos circulating on social media show large groups of people looting stores across Philadelphia.

Police arrested at least 20 people overnight, many of them juveniles, Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The first reports of break-ins came just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly after protesters dispersed following a peaceful protest outside City Hall, the newspaper reported. They gathered after a judge dismissed murder and other charges against the Philadelphia police offer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry, prompting an outcry in the community.

“Everybody must eat! Everybody must eat!” Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/hIZ5mio4Eo — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 27, 2023

Videos posted on social media showed groups breaking into an Apple Store, Foot Locker and Lululemon.

🚨#BREAKING: Large Crowds of people have started Riot and Loot multiple stores as Citywide Rapid Response has been Activated



📌#Philadelphia | #PA



Philadelphia Police have activated a citywide rapid response following large crowds of people gathering and rioting, and engaging… pic.twitter.com/ronKIax9rO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 27, 2023

Stanford made clear that Irizarry's supporters had nothing to do with the unrest. He told the Inquirer the young people who looted were "criminal opportunists" not affiliated with the earlier gathering.

"This had nothing to do with the protests," he said. "What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and try to destroy our city."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.