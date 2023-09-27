U.S.

Philadelphia Looting Videos Show Multiple Stores Being Ransacked

By
U.S. Crime Police Philadelphia Looting

Videos circulating on social media show large groups of people looting stores across Philadelphia.

Police arrested at least 20 people overnight, many of them juveniles, Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The first reports of break-ins came just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly after protesters dispersed following a peaceful protest outside City Hall, the newspaper reported. They gathered after a judge dismissed murder and other charges against the Philadelphia police offer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry, prompting an outcry in the community.

Videos posted on social media showed groups breaking into an Apple Store, Foot Locker and Lululemon.

Stanford made clear that Irizarry's supporters had nothing to do with the unrest. He told the Inquirer the young people who looted were "criminal opportunists" not affiliated with the earlier gathering.

"This had nothing to do with the protests," he said. "What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and try to destroy our city."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Police tape hangs from a barricade
A stock image shows police tape hangs on a barricade at the corner of South and 3rd Streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 2022. Videos circulating on social media show large groups of people looting stores across the city. Kriston Jae Bethel/AFP via Getty Images
