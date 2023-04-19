John Fetterman 'Struggles' Through First Hearing Speech After Hospital Stay

After Senator John Fetterman spoke to the Senate's subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research on Wednesday, some social media users said he struggled following his return from the hospital.

The speech was the first time that Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, has presided over the subcommittee since his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which he entered to treat clinical depression.

"John Fetterman struggles through his opening speech as a Senate subcommittee chair," Citizen Free Press wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, sharing a video of Fetterman's speech.

John Fetterman struggles through his opening speech as a Senate subcommittee chair pic.twitter.com/2wf4cp7JHv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 19, 2023

In the statement following his discharge, Fetterman said, "I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics—right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Fetterman began his speech by greeting other members of the subcommittee and then stumbled through some of his words. He went on to talk about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and toward the end of his speech appeared to stumble over a few more words while speaking to other committee members.

Chairman John Fetterman conducts the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research hearing titled "SNAP and Other Nutrition Assistance in the Farm Bill" in the Russell Building on April 19, 2023. After Fetterman spoke to the subcommittee, some social media users said he struggled following his return from the hospital. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

"Earlier today he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for major depression by a team led by Dr. David Williamson, Neuropsychiatry Chief and Medical Director," Fetterman's office said in a statement on March 31. "According to Dr. Williamson, Senator Fetterman's depression is now in remission."

Fetterman won his primary but suffered a stroke about six months before the November election in which he defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman previously served as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

Some Twitter users criticized Fetterman's speech on Wednesday.

"Democrat vegetable John Fetterman has already entered his Dianne Feinstein phase of total dementia," Emerald Robinson wrote.

Tim Young wrote, "Nothing says John Fetterman isn't fit to serve quite like him attempting to chair a committee hearing today... This is pathetic and Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for continuing to wheel him out."

In addition to criticism for his speech on Wednesday, Fetterman recently addressed claims of a "body double" following his exit from the hospital in a video posted to Twitter.

"Hey everybody, it's me, Senator John Fetterman, and I just want you to know that I'm back and I'm feeling great, 100%...And you know, during my time during the hospital, the fringy fringies really came up with a conspiracy that I have a body double. And I just want you to know that is just crazy," Fetterman said on Tuesday.

Newsweek reached out to Fetterman's press office via email for comment.