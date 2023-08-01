Johnny Johnson's Last Words Before Missouri Execution

Johnny Johnson, 45, a death row inmate convicted of killing 6-year-old Casey Williamson in 2002 after trying to sexually assault her, was executed at the Missouri state prison in Bonne Terre on Tuesday.

He is the fourth inmate to die from lethal injection in the state this year.

Johnson's execution was temporarily halted last week by a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court after questions were raised about the inmate's mental competency. His lawyers previously argued that Johnson lacked an understanding regarding the connection to his crime and punishment, reported the Associated Press (AP). Johnson was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

But on Monday, the temporary halt was reversed in a 7-3 ruling after the Missouri Attorney General's Office asked the entire appeals court to reconsider. Missouri Governor Mike Parson also confirmed Johnson's death sentence on Monday.

Johnny Johnson sentenced to death penalty in Missouri. Missouri Department of Corrections

The Missouri Department of Corrections told Newsweek that Johnson's last meal consisted of a bacon cheeseburger, curly fries and a strawberry shake. He was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m. EST, authorities told AP.

In a written final statement, which was shared with Newsweek, Johnson issued an apology for those impacted by his crime committed over two decades ago.

"God Bless," the statement read. "Sorry to the people and family I hurt."

According to court documents, Johnson attended a barbecue the night before Williamson's death at her father's residence in Valley Park, Missouri, and spent the night afterward on the couch. Williamson's mother, Angie Wideman, previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Johnson was her best friend's little brother.

The next morning, Johnson lured Williamson to an abandon glass factory with the intention of sexually assaulting her, according to court documents. When Williamson resisted his attempt and tried to escape, Johnson beat her several times in the head with a brick and a boulder, eventually killing the young girl.

Johnson then buried Williamson with rocks and leaves near the factory and washed himself clean of any evidence in the Meramec River, read court papers. He later confessed to his crimes.

A handcuffed prison inmate on death row is pictured. Missouri inmate Johnny Johnson on Tuesday died by lethal injection for the 2002 killing of 6-year-old Casey Williamson. ViewApart/Getty

"Johnny Johnson's crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk," Parson said in a statement Monday after confirming Johnson's execution. "Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life. My office has received countless letters in the last few weeks seeking justice for Casey. Although this won't bring her back, we hope that carrying out Johnson's sentence according to the Court's order may provide some closure for Casey's loved ones."

Advocates for Johnson argued that he was mentally incompetent when he committed the crime and never received proper care once in custody. His lawyers claimed that Johnson had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication in January 2002—roughly six months before Williamson's death—because it made him "feel like a zombie."

But in an emotional plea to Parson, Williamson's great-aunt, Della Steele, urged the governor to continue with Johnson's execution to "send the message that it is not okay to terrorize and murder a child."

"He did something horrible," Steele told AP. "He took a life away from a completely innocent child, and there have to be consequences for that."

The U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that the death penalty is prohibited in cases where the inmate suffers from severe mental illness.

Missouri has carried out four lethal injections this year, including 42-year-old Michael Tisius, 62-year-old Scott Eizember and 49-year-old Amber McLaughlin. According to AP, Johnson marks the 16th execution in the U.S. in 2023.