Jonah Hill Merch Slammed After Alleged Abusive Texts—'So Disgusting'

Jonah Hill's clothing and lifestyle brand has been slammed for its "disgusting" products after texts he allegedly sent to his girlfriend went viral.

Actor and comedian Hill became a trending topic on social media on Sunday after his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady shared screenshots of alleged text conversations between the two on her Instagram stories. The messages, which Brady says were written by Hill and sent to her, were deemed to be controlling and coercive by the thousands of people who weighed in on the topic online.

Now Hill's clothing brand Meaningful Existence is under fire over a slogan written on one of its products. A cap featuring the words "Complete Unrelenting Control" was shared by the brand's Instagram on Friday. Many people saw this as bad timing considering the headlines Hill's alleged texts were making.

From left: Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attending the 2021 premiere of "Don't Look Up" in New York City; the "Complete Unrelenting Control" cap from Hill's brand Meaningful Existence. After allegedly controlling texts between Hill and Brady were revealed by the latter, social-media users have slammed the phrasing on the actor's merchandise. Mike Coppola/Getty Images / meaningfulexistence.com

The alleged texts sent by Hill show a list of demands he supposedly wrote, requesting his girlfriend Brady, a semi-pro surfer, stop surfing with men; stop modeling; and stop posting pictures of herself in a bathing suit online. The texts also seem to control whom Brady is friends with. "My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust," Hill allegedly wrote after listing the demands.

Social-media users called Hill controlling and misogynistic online, though there were some, like conservative media personality Candace Owens, who defended Hill.

There is literally nothing wrong with Jonah Hill’s leaked text messages regarding what he wants in a partner.



But there is plenty wrong with women in society today.



Basic respect for your partner is now being labeled as “misogynistic” from insecure women. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 8, 2023

So far, Hill, who no longer has any public social-media profiles, has not reacted to the allegations made against him. Newsweek has contacted him and his representatives via email for comment.

After Hill became the target of internet hate, the unusual slogan on his clothing brand went viral, thanks to @PopCrave.

"This is so disgusting," wrote @Mazzyinchainz after seeing the offending hat with the words "Complete Unrelenting Control". "He's so weird and disgusting," @endedbysam posted. Meanwhile @Jraraquel saw the slogan on the baseball cap as some sort of proof of his alleged behavior. "Lol [laugh out loud] not him actually proving he's emotionally abusive. Disgusting," they wrote.

The Instagram comments on the original post brought up the recent allegations made against Hill, too. "A hat for control freaks," one user wrote, while another called it "a hat perfect for narcissistic abusers who go to therapy and start misusing the phrases boundaries and respect."

Some social-media users saw the sharing of this product as a sign of Hill trolling the public. They thought that he'd posted the image after Brady's texts went viral, but writer @GerrickKennedy explained the situation to alleviate some of the anger.

"Okay look, the framing of this isn't accurate. Jonah Hill's brand Meaningful Existence has been using the 'Complete Unrelenting Control' slogan on all its stuff since it launched earlier this year. The brand is New Age-y streetwear with cult vibes. This is not 'new' merch," Kennedy wrote.

Hill's brand seems to be faux-cult chic, with the website's logo featuring Hill wearing sunglasses and a long-haired wig. A video on the site jokes about the brand featuring cultish themes for customers.

After sharing the alleged screenshots of the conversations she had with Hill on her Instagram Stories, Brady spent Sunday posted the reactions she'd been receiving. Brady shared further recent text exchanges between herself and friends reacting to the situation from her perspective.

"At the start he complimented me and flirted with me over the same surf pic he later called an 'ass shot' and was angry I didn't take it down. Angry I didn't read his mind. Like bro you know what you signed up for," Brady wrote in a text to a friend. "And the worst part is he blamed it all on his mental health issues, which of course I am empathetic to as I have bipolar type 1 myself but he was so fixated on psychotherapy and acted like the authority on the subject."

TikTok user @therapyjeff has gone viral for his interpretation of the texts, and Brady gave her approval of his take by sharing it to her Instagram Stories, too. "Wow my fave (ethical) therapist explained my past predicament perfectly. @therapyjeff thank you for understanding and education."