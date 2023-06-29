Jonathan Majors Update as Police Deny Accuser Arrested

The New York Police Department has confirmed to Newsweek that the woman who has accused actor Jonathan Majors of assault has not been arrested, following his claims that she assaulted him first, and said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The Creed III star was arrested on March 25 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York.

Majors was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault against a woman. He has appeared in court three times since then and he will face a trial starting on August 3.

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. She accused the actor of assaulting her. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America

But after his most recent appearance at court on June 20, Majors went to the NYPD Chinatown precinct the next day to file a complaint against Jabbari, saying that on March 25 she had been "drunk and hysterical" and that she had attacked him on a street corner in Chinatown. He alleges that Jabbari, a dancer, scratched and slapped his face, causing him pain.

Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Newsweek that Majors met with the NYPD last week "to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night."

"Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors," Chaudhry added.

Chaudry has always claimed the actor's innocence and even thanked the NYPD when both precincts near Chelsea and Chinatown found probable cause to investigate Jabbari.

However, according to a Business Insider report, Manhattan prosecutors were reluctant to press charges against Jabbari and the Chinatown police station issued her with an "incident card" calling for her to present to the precinct for questioning, but that was also canceled.

The NYPD told Newsweek in a statement: "Regarding the incident that occurred on March 25, 2023, the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional arrests at this time."

Jabbari and Majors met while working on the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but she has yet to speak publicly about the incident.

Majors' star was on the rise in Hollywood, but his career has already been impacted by the alleged domestic violence incident.

The actor was lauded for his performance on HBO's cult sci-fi hit Lovecraft Country and he was then cast at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest villain, Marvel's newest villain, Kang the Conqueror.

He first appeared as the time-controlling supervillain in the Disney+ series, Loki and later in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opposite Paul Rudd. Majors was also set to appear in the upcoming Marvel features, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026, but Marvel has not confirmed his future as Kang.

In April, he had stepped down from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and the Sidney Poitier Initiative following the alleged incident and the U.S. Army pulled two adverts with Majors in them off the air in March.

Majors' publicists, the Lede Company, and management—Entertainment 360—also announced they were dropping the Marvel actor from their roster.