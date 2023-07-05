Jordan Peterson Blasts Ben & Jerry's July 4 Message—'Budweiser Moment'

Jordan Peterson has waded into the debate about Ben & Jerry's Fourth of July message, warning the ice cream maker it could face the same fate as Bud Light.

"This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it," Ben & Jerry's tweeted Tuesday morning.

The company added in a statement: "What is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom.

"The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights."

From the left, a pint of Ben and Jerry's ice cream on a table in Lafayette, California on October 14, 2021 and Jordan Peterson arrives at Perth Airport in Perth, Australia, on November 28, 2022. He has lashed out at the ice cream maker for its comments about Indigenous people. Gado/Faith Moran/GC Images

But psychologist and controversial influencer, Peterson, slammed the message and said the company was having a "Budweiser" moment, referring to the recent controversy faced by Bud Light.

The beer brand has faced a nationwide boycott since March after collaborating with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, by sending her a commemorative can of beer with her face on it to celebrate the first anniversary of the start of her gender transition journey.

"Looks like someone is looking hard for a @budweiser moment," Peterson wrote on Twitter on a retweet of Ben & Jerry's original message.

Looks like someone is looking hard for a @budweiser moment https://t.co/07CU0Q2uAj — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 5, 2023

Peterson is no stranger to speaking out against companies or people he has accused of going woke by supporting minority communities.

In June, he mocked Anheuser-Busch—the company that owns Bud Light—and Target, which removed Pride-themed merchandise and transgender-friendly clothing from its shelves after a conservative backlash.

"Take them to zero. NetZero, as it were," Peterson wrote, retweeting graphs that showed both companies' profits had fallen.

Most recently, Peterson came under fire for his comments about transgender people.

"Trans women Are men Enough is enough," he tweeted on Sunday.

Peterson wrote that on a retweet of a CNN article about changes to Kansas state laws that would require that people's driver's licenses and birth certificates reflect the gender they were assigned at birth.

Veteran LGBTQ+ campaigner and co-owner of The Stonewall Inn in NYC, Stacy Lentz said Peterson's comments were "misinformation" and "alarming."

"It's crazy with all this anti-trans stuff out there, but it's how a person identifies [that defines their gender identity] and that's the end of the story," Lentz previously told Newsweek. "So a trans woman is a woman and a trans man is a man and that's what most of our community feels."

She added: "Especially on social media using your platforms, your Twitter, your Facebook or whatever as a well-known person and out there spewing hate is just not good for the LGBTQ community period and especially not good for the trans, non-gender conforming folks that are already under attack, it just multiplies it."