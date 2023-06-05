Jordan Peterson Weighs In on Target, Anheuser-Busch Boycotts

Jordan Peterson has openly mocked Anheuser-Busch and Target for the losses they're facing as a result of the customer boycotts.

Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, and superstore chain Target are facing public boycotts as a result of backlash relating to the transgender and LGBTQ+ community.

The boycotts against both companies have resulted in a loss in earnings and market cap, with social media figure and psychologist Peterson calling for people to "take them to zero."

Bud Light's boycott, and by extension some other brands owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, began in early April after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was sent a personalized can to celebrate one year of her living as a woman. The backlash against Bud Light has been running for over two months now, with examples of people dodging the brand often going viral online. Recent figures show that shares in the company slumped by 5.2 percent in the last week of May, wiping more than $4 billion off the company's value.

Dr. Jordan Peterson (inset) pictured in 2018, has offered his support to people currently boycotting both Bud Light and Target for their links to the tans community. Justin Sullivan / Natalie Behring / Chris Williamson/Getty Images

The boycott against Target started in May after the retailer launched its LGBTQ+ Pride range of clothing, followed by a swimsuit which was marketed as featuring "tuck-friendly" tailoring and "extra crotch coverage." This also led to a backlash, with conservative commentator Candace Owens calling Target a "perverted company." The final week of May saw another $4 billion knocked off of Target's price cap as a result of its stock price falling.

Peterson jumped on the criticism of the companies, sharing graphs showing Target lost $10 billion off its market cap in 10 days, while Anheuser-Busch lost $27 billion in two months. Both graphs were initially published via a Daily Mail article.

"Take them to zero. NetZero, as it were," Peterson wrote, retweeting both graphs.

"A cautionary tale for what happens when your 'woke' VP for marketing [Alissa Heinerscheid] gets a mandate from her 'woke' corporate bosses to insult your product's customer base & take your ad campaign in 'another direction,'" financial blogger Wall Street Silver wrote on Twitter in reference to Anheuser-Busch InBev. Peterson chimed in on this tweet too, calling out the company.

"27 billion. So far. Right @AnheuserBusch @Budweiser?" Peterson rhetorically asked on Sunday night, including a scene from The Simpsons in which Bart Simpson is caught with his pants down.

Peterson has posted a number of tweets relating to the LGBTQ+ community as Pride month, which started June 1, got underway.

He called out a video of a Pride parade featuring people marching in bondage gear, dog masks and chains as "exhibitionistic narcissists." In another video blog, he claimed "the gay community was a hell of a lot better off when they were oppressed by the heterosexual monogamists than when they're allied with the trans activists."

While his fans often support his ideologies, some social media users spoke up and called him out on this occasion. "I listen to Peterson's podcast and find him to be provocative and smart even though I don't agree with him on many things," journalist Josh Kruger wrote on Twitter. "He plainly doesn't understand the LGBTQ community though and it's kind of beneath him how he seems to need validation from the dumbest segments of the right."