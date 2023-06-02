Army Tank Made of Bud Light Goes Viral—'Intact and Untouched'

Bud Light boycotters flocked to the comments on TikTok to mock a patriotic display featuring cases of the beer assembled to look like an army tank as controversy over the company continues to brew.

The brand has faced backlash since it engaged in a brief ad partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April. The collaboration led to a furious reaction from some, with Kid Rock going viral for shooting a stack of Bud Light cans and nationwide boycotts leading to a loss in revenue for its parent company Anheuser-Busch.

A video has now gone viral of Bud Light and Budweiser crates stacked to resemble a military tank in a grocery store to commemorate Memorial Day. Despite the effort someone has gone to craft the display, social media users are pointing out that the beer remains "intact and untouched," as some urge the boycott to continue.

A sign encouraging others to boycott Bud Light beer is seen along a country road in Arco, Idaho. Social media users are mocking a viral video featuring Bud Light and Budweiser crates stacked to look like a tank. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

The video, first uploaded to TikTok by user @papigordoiii, sparked thousands of comments on TikTok and later on Twitter in reaction to the display. It's unclear where the creative marketing was used, and when the video was shot, but the TikTok hashtags suggest it was over Memorial Day weekend.

"I don't forget that easily," one TikToker commented on the video, while others made references to Mulvaney.

"Dylan driving it?" a TikToker joked, with another commenter calling the creation "Dylan's tank top.

Others in the comment section claimed that Anheuser-Busch must have paid the store to advertise their products this way, though there is no evidence of that being the case.

Referencing Bud Light's falling sales, one commenter said, "got it right [sic] it's Tanking!!"

"That's one display that will stay perfectly intact and untouched," wrote TikTok user @montgomery_karate.

Multiple Twitter accounts, including conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong, shared the video and wrote "No one is buying Bud Light." The Twitter account for the conservative news site, Citizen Free Press wrote, "Bud Light isn't fooling anyone."

TikTok user @papigordoii has shared other videos on the platform of impressive beer displays in stores. One video, posted before the Bud Light tank, shows crates of Estrella Jalisco set up to resemble a pinata on Cinco de Mayo. A more recent video sees crates of Michelob Ultra, another Anheuser-Busch product, configured in the shape of a boxing ring. It's unclear if these displays are at the same store that created the Bud Light display.

While it's unknown how long the tank display of Bud Light and Budweiser's were left for, many online saw it as a continuation of a boycott launched in retaliation for Anheuser-Busch's partnership with a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Several examples of Bud Light's being untouched, ignored or dodged have been shared multiple times over the past two months. These have included Bud Light stands at both Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and Fenway Park in Boston, where social media users claimed there were no lines for the product, and multiple examples of Bud Lights sitting untouched on store shelves.

However, a recent LIV Golf event at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., saw Bud Lights reportedly sell out on the second day of play.