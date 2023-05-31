Video of Bud Light, Budweiser 'Barely Touched' on Shelves Mocked

Attempts to boycott Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products continue as a new video emerged of the beers sitting untouched on store shelves.

Multiple videos have gone viral online over the past few months of Bud Light products seemingly being dodged by customers. The videos have been in response to a brief ad partnership between Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The social media collaboration sparked a huge reaction and has caused conservative celebrities to speak out against the brand. Sales of the beer brand have fallen, and campaigns to boycott the beer have seemingly been effective.

Anheuser-Busch's other brand, Budweiser, was also pulled into the furor. The latest example of beer drinkers' displeasure with the company was shared on Twitter by influencer Wall Street Silver, an economy blogger.

Check local beer section while at grocery store.



Bud Light and Budweiser were barely touched.



Other brands were clearly being purchased more. Very noticeable. pic.twitter.com/D0a26RxLEc — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 29, 2023

He shared an eight-second video on Twitter and described his account. "Check local beer section while at grocery store. Bud Light and Budweiser were barely touched. Other brands were clearly being purchased more. Very noticeable," he wrote.

The video starts with crates of Bud Light and Budweiser, seemingly fully stocked in the fridges at a store. After panning to the left, we can see that the likes of Yeungling have far fewer crates on the shelves, with empty spaces next to them.

Continuing his thread, Wall Street Silver shared more pictures, which showed further empty space surrounding the apparently untouched Anheuser-Busch products.

Cans of Budweiser and Bud Light sit on a shelf for sale at a convenience store in 2018, but five years later, campaigners continue to share videos of an effective boycott due to an incident in April 2023. After collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, conservatives called for people to stop drinking Anheuser-Busch products. Drew Angerer/Gett

Thousands interacted with the post, liking, retweeting, and commenting. Many seemed to celebrate the apparent demise of Bud Light, repeating an often-used phrase, "Go woke, go broke." Others suggested that it's a good sign for local craft beers as people switch to Anheuser-Busch's smaller competitors.

"It is a positive sign that we are able to influence anything - if we really want to," Twitter user @borsszoro replied. "Consumers can vote. Who knew?" @Detaramebusters wrote with laughing emojis.

Others shared their own examples, via written accounts or shared videos, of the beers being boycotted at their local stores. "I have checked out the Bud light sections in two stores this week and they both looked untouched," @StepBackJay77 wrote, while @EliotBeacon reposted a video of a similar scene to what Wall Street Silver showed.

Y’all… We are in south west Florida on vacation and this is the beer section in the Walmart. Notice anything?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/SBnnanNdY7 — Eliot Beacon (@EliotBeacon) May 23, 2023

"The Bud Light boycott continues. The brand cannot be repaired. An American Icon is gone," a Twitter account that goes by the screen name Boycott Central said.

Newsweek has contacted Anheuser-Busch for comment via email.

A number of large companies are facing calls for a boycott in recent months. Miller Lite was dragged for its Women's Month commercial, highlighting the role women played in the creation of beer. Both Nike and Calvin Klein were criticized for using transgender male models to advertise sports bras. Meanwhile, Target faced a boycott for selling tuck-friendly swimsuits, though they later removed LGBTQ+ pride items from their stores.