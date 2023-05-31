Culture

Video of Uncrowded Bud Light Stadium Stand Goes Viral: 'Dead Man Walking'

By
Culture Boycott Anheuser-Busch InBev Viral video Social media

The Bud Light boycotts are continuing, this time at the home of the Los Angeles Angels, according to a new viral video.

A sports fan attending an event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim said the term "dead man walking" comes to mind as he showed fans seemingly dodging the Bud Light brand.

The latest video comes after a string of videos, images and accounts have been shared across social media in an effort to boycott the brand and other products by Anheuser-Busch, its parent company. The backlash all began in early April when transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney received a personalized can to celebrate 365 days of her living as a woman.

Angel Stadium and Bud Light sign
The online influencer Economic Ninja filmed himself at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, where he claimed that the Bud Light stand was being avoided by customers. Robert Alexander / Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After this, boycotts of the brand started, with celebrities like Kid Rock and Caitlyn Jenner speaking out against the brand. There have been multiple reports of sales and profits falling for Anheuser-Busch as a result.

An online money blogger and influencer, the Economic Ninja, shared a video online recently which caught the attention of thousands.

"Hey have you guys ever heard of the term, 'dead man walking?' Well check this out. I'm at Angels Stadium right now, lots of people right now, all of the beer [stands] are totally full, except for..." the Economic Ninja says to the camera, as he pans to a kiosk of Bud Light.

"There's nobody -- there's one person at the Bud Light stand, one person, but if you look at all the other beer [stands], you can't see it, there's a lot of people in line. So it's almost like the American people are speaking and they understand what's really going on. It's time to be lions. Lions need to wake up, and push the sheeple aside."

The blogger known as the Economic Ninja had previously spoken out against Bud Light in some of his videos across social media. He captioned his latest video, simply stating "Bud Light lost."

Twitter users seemed to join him in mocking Bud Light, with some using the hashtag #BoycottBudLight, while others repeated the phrase "Go woke, go broke." "100% correct. People are deciding for themselves what to buy. There are choices out there, and [Anheuser-Busch] InBev is not one of them," wrote one person.

Not everyone was on Ninja's side of the debate.

@Kimmer4444 made their feelings very clear. "Imagine being obsessed with beer and what other people receive as a single commemorative can. If there were no videos and clicks and attention for puffed up bros, it wouldn't even be a thing. *drools* "I owned so many libs with this video," they wrote in response.

Others suggested that the video was misleading as the camera never showed the other stands, and that the other products on offer could have been Anheuser-Busch's beer. Alongside Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob are also part of the company, while AB Inbev also has minority ownership brands like Redhook Ale Brewery and Kona Brewing Company.

Newsweek has contacted Anheuser-Busch for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC