Jordan Peterson Calls Out Disney After 'Sound of Freedom' Breaks New Record

Jordan Peterson hopes Disney is paying attention to audiences after Sound of Freedom overtook the latest Indiana Jones movie at the North American box office.

Psychologist and conservative influencer Peterson has become a vocal opponent of Disney in recent times, often sharing content that shows how the company has become "woke" in some people's view.

Meanwhile the movie Sound of Freedom has become a surprise success at the domestic box office, consistently challenging films with greater budgets for top spot. The movie is based on the life of Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard in his aim to take down a global child trafficking ring.

The movie has been the subject of "audience suppression" conspiracy theories, as a number of videos have gone viral, supposedly showing viewers being removed from watching Sound of Freedom in theaters for various unexpected reasons.

Despite the supposed suppression, Sound of Freedom has been a huge success, taking in $173,440,252 at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo by IMDb. That figure, (correct as of August 16, 2023) movies it into the top 10 movies of the year financially, squeezing out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which has taken $172,775,069.

Peterson celebrated this landmark for Sound of Freedom by directing a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, squarely at Disney, the studio behind Indiana Jones.

"Isn't that something. Are you paying attention @Disney," Peterson wrote, before adding in parentheses "it's highly unlikely." Peterson had retweeted the news about Sound of Freedom's milestone from the far-right financial news site ZeroHedge.com.

Sound of Freedom came out on the Fourth of July, and was immediately up against the fifth Indiana Jones movie which was released on June 30. The former enjoyed a surprise win straight away, taking the top spot at the domestic box office on the day of release. Throughout the month Sound of Freedom, made on a modest $14.5 million budget, battled against summer blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and occasionally came out on top. Barbie and Oppenheimer then came out and blew away the rest of the competition.

While Sound of Freedom has beaten the likes of Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Creed III and Fast X at the domestic box office, it still falls far behind at the international box office. The reason for this is that Sound of Freedom has yet to receive an international release, but the producers behind the movie, Angel Studios, have confirmed it will launch in other territories at the end of August and early September.

A box office expert predicted that after its worldwide release, Sound of Freedom is likely to only add a small amount to its total box office figures, but could still overtake a number of other established studio movies like Scream VI and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

"While Sound of Freedom was a huge success in the U.S. these films don't travel well outside the U.S.," movie blogger Paul Ferrer told Newsweek, predicting that Sound of Freedom may only take in around 10 percent internationally of what it has domestically.

