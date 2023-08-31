Jordan Peterson Takes Aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger Again

Jordan Peterson slammed Disney CEO Bob Iger for the second time in a matter of days, taking aim at the company's LGBTQ+ friendly policies.

The Canadian psychologist and influencer retweeted photos of a range of LGBTQ+ Pride and transgender flags built into decor at a Disney theme park. The flags, representing different members of the LGBTQ+ community, were painted onto giant rainbows and balloons with the word "love" emblazoned on them.

Peterson retweeted the photos from the X account, Libs of TikTok, who said they received them from a "disturbed visitor." Newsweek contacted the Libs of TikTok team by email for comment.

In his retweet, Peterson took aim at Iger and Disney's rocky performance on the stock market last week.

From left, Jordan Peterson arrives at Perth Airport in Australia on November 28, 2022, and Bob Iger is seen at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood. Peterson has taken another swipe at Iger on X, formerly known as Twitter. Faith Moran/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"What's up Iger Stock price Not far enough in the tank Yet? @Disney," asked Peterson who has long criticized the company for its "woke" policies, including diverse casting in TV and film titles, and for being LGBTQ+ friendly.

Newsweek contacted Disney by email for comment.

Disney's stocks fell to a three-year low at the close of trading last week, closing on August 25 at $82.83. At other times during the week, the stocks had fallen to some of their lowest prices in decades.

At the most recent close of the markets on August 30, Disney's share price had rallied to some extent, finishing the day at $84.28 per share.

Just two days prior to the latest tweet, Peterson criticized Disney after photos emerged of people who appeared to be men dressed as female characters from the Disney universe greeting guests at theme parks.

"Hey Iger, Stock price still not Low enough For you," Peterson wrote on Saturday.

Peterson has accused the Mouse House of going "woke" over issues that include casting Black actor Halle Bailey as Ariel in this year's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and hosting LGBTQ+ days at its theme parks.

But he was recently the subject of ridicule when he retweeted a satirical news site that tweeted about the upcoming Snow White live-action reboot.

The 2024 film faced backlash when it announced the casting of Rachel Zegler, an actor of Polish and Colombian descent, as Snow White, and replaced the seven dwarfs from the 1939 film with "magical creatures" of varying genders and ethnicities, with only one actor having dwarfism.

Peterson responded to a tweet by satirical conservative website The Babylon Bee, which wrote, "Disney to remove problematic kiss from classic movie, Snow White will now remain dead."

He was accused of not realizing it was a joke after he retweeted it and added, "Looks like @Disney can't stop chasing failure," leading some social media users to mock him for the apparent gaffe.

Others were quick to defend Peterson, suggesting he knew exactly that Babylon Bee is a satirical site and that he knew what he was doing.