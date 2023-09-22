Jordan Peterson Issues Ominous Warning to Gavin Newsom

Jordan Peterson mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom before sending him a cryptic warning.

The Canadian psychologist, who is facing losing his license in his home country over his social media posts, poked fun at Newsom on X, formerly Twitter.

The Democrat governor expressed his concern over Artificial Intelligence and its role in spreading "misinformation" online, which helps fuel "micro-cults" of people who follow the likes of controversial public figures such as Peterson and podcaster Joe Rogan.

(L) Gavin Newsom attends The Berggruen Prize Gala on May 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (R) Jordan Peterson arrives at Perth Airport on November 28, 2022, in Perth, Australia. Peterson mocked Newsom on X, formerly Twitter. Jon Kopaloff/Faith Moran/GC Images

"My son is asking me about Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson. And then immediately he's talking about Joe Rogan. And I'm like; here it is, the pathway," Newsom said in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this month.

The interview mainly flew under the radar until YouTube creator Timcast made an episode about it, which Peterson shared to his X account alongside a picture of Looney Tunes character Yosemite Sam.

In a follow-up post, Peterson wrote an ominous warning to Newsom, seemingly mocking his "micro-cult" comment.

"We're coming for your children@GavinNewsom. We plan to turn Your boys Into men And girls Into women Within the dark Pathways Of our micro cult @joerogan," he wrote.

He also added two black and white photos to the tweet, including a photo of man from the 1950s and model Helen Williams from the same era. Williams was one of the first Black models to feature in mainstream media and to work for major brands such as Sears and Budweiser.

Newsweek contacted Newsom's office for comment.

Peterson is facing losing his license to practice psychology in Canada, unless he undergoes social media training, after people complained about his social media presence.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario mandated he complete the training after complaints about his controversial comments on social media and YouTube.

"The right of the College to do so has now been upheld by a provincial court, despite their apparent admission that it could infringe on my fundamental rights," he wrote after trying to appeal the college's ruling.

"Every single opinion was a political or psychological statement; every one devoid of genuinely documentable 'harm'—except perhaps to the tender sensibility of certain Canadian moralists in whose mouths butter wouldn't melt, in a country of fatal niceness and complacency."

In the same column, Peterson blamed Canadian leader Justin Trudeau for his current professional situation and creating "Canada's increasingly censorial state."

"Justin Trudeau's insistence that Canada has no central identity has allowed the ideologically possessed fools who know nothing of the great British Common Law tradition and who have contempt for the Western tradition to make their postmodern ideas the central axis around which this once-reliable country now by law is required to rotate," he wrote.