Politics

Judge Chutkan Sets Fani Willis Up for Disappointment in Trump Trial

By
Politics Donald Trump Fani Willis Jack Smith Department of Justice

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal trial on election interference charges may have thrown a wrench in the efforts by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to try the current Republican frontrunner for president in a Georgia courtroom ahead of next year's elections.

After weeks of back-and-forth between Trump's legal team and Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith's office, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan decided Monday to begin jury selection on March 4, officially kicking off formal efforts to try the president on allegations he and his associates worked to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to remain in power. Trump has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges in both cases.

The March 4 trial date—which comes right before the critical "Super Tuesday" primaries for the Republican nomination for president—represents a win for Smith's team after initially requesting a hasty January 2 trial date. It was also a loss for Trump's team, which pushed for a significantly later trial date in April 2026.

Comp Photo, Donald Trump and Fani Willis
In this combination image, (L) former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (R) on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty; CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty

"Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two-month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the date was announced.

The date also represents a setback for Willis in her own attempts to schedule a trial before the 2024 election after her office's news-breaking arrest of the former president on August 24, with the new date directly coinciding with Willis' own requested trial start date of March 4.

Newsweek has reached out to the Fulton County D.A.'s office for comment on whether the federal trial date could potentially interfere with their own timeline in the case.

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Trump's legal spokesperson and attorney Alina Habba told the network's Shannon Bream that the trial dates initially proposed by both teams were likely unrealistic and intentionally designed to stall his campaign for president. Newsweek has reached out to Habba's office via email for comment.

Habba told Fox News that Trump's legal team would continue to push to move the trial dates, arguing the prosecution was "definitely political" in its intent.

"These trial dates also are going to move," she told the network. "It's unrealistic. It's theatrics, and no judge is going to say that you can be on two trials at once in two different states, because a lot of these overlap."

"They look at the start date of the trial, but these are four to six-week trials at the least," she said. "So there's no way they're not going to overlap. I mean, they're gonna have to go into October, November of next year, again, by design."

It's a prospect some of Trump's own challengers have admitted could loom large over their party's chances to win the 2024 election—particularly given Trump's dominating lead in all major polls of the Republican primary electorate.

"I think for Republican voters, the biggest thing they have to look at now is that we're gonna have a guy running for president who, from March 4 probably for the next four-to-six weeks, will be every day in a courtroom in Washington, D.C., and not campaigning against Joe Biden," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a leading Trump critic and current Republican candidate for president, told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday afternoon after the date was set.

"This is disastrous for the Republican Party," he added. "And this is why I've been saying—right from the time I got into the race—that given his personal conduct, given the stuff that he did himself, that he simply can't be our nominee."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC