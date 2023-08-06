Politics

Judge Chutkan Is Trump's 'Worst Nightmare' for These Reasons: Ex-Prosecutor

By
Politics Donald Trump U.S. Politics Washington D.C. DOJ

Judge Tanya Chutkan, the Washington, D.C., judge chosen to oversee Donald Trump's criminal trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is the former president's worst nightmare, one former prosecutor said on Sunday.

Trump was arraigned in a D.C. court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to the charges leveled against him in his second federal indictment, his third overall. Brought as a result of an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and special counsel Jack Smith, the indictment against Trump includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding, pertaining to his various efforts to subvert his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Chutkan, who was appointed to the Washington, D.C., district court in 2014 by former President Barack Obama, was chosen to oversee Trump's criminal trial. Among legal experts, her presence has been deemed a major blow to Trump and a major boon for the DOJ, given her recent history of handing out some of the harshest punishments to participants in the January 6, 2021, Capital riot. Additionally, she has already denied the Trump legal team's request for an extended deadline to respond to a protective order that could limit what the former president and his legal team can share publicly about the case.

donald trump tanya chutkan nightmare
Former President Donald Trump is seen. A former prosecutor on Sunday argued why Judge Tanya Chutkan is Trump's "worst nightmare" in his latest federal criminal trial. Mark Makela/Getty Images

David Henderson, a former assistant district attorney for Texas's Bexar County turned civil rights lawyer, appeared on MSNBC on Sunday to discuss the situation surrounding Trump's second federal indictment. During the conversation with host Ayman Mohyeldin, he echoed the sentiments surrounding Chutkan, saying that her involvement with the trial will be Trump's worst nightmare.

"In frank terms, Ayman, she is Trump's worst nightmare," Henderson said. "And she's his legal team's worst nightmare. I'm just going to be real when I say it: a Black woman with a law degree is a virtual unstoppable force when it comes to the justice system. Here's the reason why: taking someone who's been subjected to two different forms of discrimination, discrimination based on gender, discrimination based on race, then you're instructing them on the law in terms of how things are actually supposed to work, then you put them in an environment where they see people get mistreated based on who they are every single day of their career."

He continued: "Now you've got somebody walking into her courtroom saying, 'Now hold on a second, I deserve to be treated differently because I used to be a super powerful person, and I expect to become a super powerful person again,' that is not going to work on her. Also, the techniques that he typically uses that work on people, intimidating them by talking about them in the press...someone like Judge Chutkan has been called every name you can imagine, she's been put under every form of pressure you can imagine, it is not going to work on her."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC