Trump Helped Extremist Groups 'Win Converts': National Security Analyst

Former President Donald Trump helped extremist groups "win converts" to "violent ideologies," warned national security analyst Donell Harvin on Saturday.

Harvin, who oversaw Washington, D.C.'s Fusion Intelligence Center on January 6, 2021, penned an opinion piece for Politico warning about Trump's actions, writing that he remains a national security concern. His opinion piece comes just days after Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for January 6, when a mob of Trump's supporters, allegedly motivated by Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, rioted at the United States Capitol building in a failed effort to block the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The DOJ on Tuesday charged Trump with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Trump, however, has maintained his innocence in the case and pleaded not guilty on Thursday, arguing that he did nothing wrong on January 6, pointing to his tweet at the time that told the rioters to go home. He also maintains that the election was stolen, despite a lack of substantial proof, and has accused prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes as he runs again for president in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24 in Washington, D.C. National security analyst Donell Harvin wrote in a Politico opinion piece published Saturday that the former president helped extremist groups "win converts." Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Harvin alleged in his opinion piece that January 6 was a culmination of Trump's attraction to extremist groups and conspiracy theories, adding that the former president's alleged support for these groups are an unspoken concern for many national security experts. Harvin also wrote that many in the national security field avoid stating his name to avoid the appearance of political bias.

"Throughout his presidency, he consistently failed to condemn white supremacists and far-right militia groups and created an environment ripe for potential violence. More importantly, the legitimization of extremists and so-called 'patriots' by Trump and other prominent Republicans has helped them win converts to their violent ideologies," he wrote.

Harvin added that these extremist groups would "not have been able to effectively unite and attempt the violent overthrow of our government" without Trump's alleged encouragement.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Harvin urged authorities in his Saturday opinion piece to prepare for the fallout of Trump's indictment.

"A trial and conviction of Trump could expand the number of disaffected and radicalized citizens who see violence as the only means to solve perceived political and societal wrongs. That's particularly true because Trump is sure to continue his narrative of victimization and martyrdom," he wrote.

Harvin warned that the threat of potential political violence persists years after the Capitol riot. Ahead of Trump's indictments, authorities have prepared for potential violence or unrest, but protests have thus far remained peaceful.

"In the months and years since then, despite the prosecution of hundreds of the rioters and the recent indictment of the former president for his role in fomenting the violence, the danger of extremist violence has not abated," Harvin wrote.

Tuesday's indictment comes after the DOJ previously indicted Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also charging him in March with falsifying business records in relation to an alleged hush money payment made during his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels. In total, Trump is facing 78 charges and has maintained his innocence in each case.