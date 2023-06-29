George Floyd's murder unleashed global calls for racial justice. In the United States, millions marched with a modest plea: We must reckon with racism in America. Today, six rightwing Justices made it harder to do so. And yet, I am not surprised.

After all, the decision was predictable. Since the eve of the Civil War, the Supreme Court has consistently obstructed efforts to deliver equality for Black Americans. A decade after Emancipation, the Court defanged the Fourteenth Amendment and its antiracist aspirations. A decade later, the Court struck down Congress's first attempt to ban racial discrimination in public accommodations. These cases marked a supreme retreat from the still-nascent promise of multiracial democracy. They also sewed a powerful narrative that recast civil rights remedies as a threat to civil rights. Those seeds bore full fruit today.

It would take nearly 100 years for Congress to pass another civil rights law. Part of that law, Title VI, gave teeth to Brown v. Board of Education, which much of the country had openly and violently defied. Title VI also incentivized universities to transform from sites of racial exclusion to sites of racial inclusion.

A group of multiracial graduates holding diplomas iStock / Getty Images

Some, like UC Davis Medical School, altered admissions practices that had rewarded students with the most racial and class privilege. Davis created a track for all "economically and/or educationally disadvantaged students." This track was open to all, but also enabled Davis to consider a student's race. Davis justified the policy as necessary to "compensate applicants, who... are fully qualified to study medicine, for educational disadvantages which... were a product of state-fostered discrimination."

The Supreme Court was unimpressed. As it had after a century before, the Court (stacked with four Nixon appointees) stymied a modest attempt to realize the promise of equality for all. And akin to today's majority, those Justices deemed race-conscious remedies constitutionally suspect—legally equivalent to the white supremacist laws they were needed to cure.

Yet though today's ruling is not surprising, it is radical in that it has resurfaced a commitment to "colorblindness." Justice Roberts likes to say that race should not matter. Yet rather than chastise Harvard and UNC for rewarding students with the most inherited racial advantage, Roberts rehearses his favorite mantra, which is heavy on flair, though short on substance: "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating racial discrimination." For Roberts, race does not matter until the moment affirmative action arrives.

For her part, Justice Jackson highlighted the majority's "let-them-eat-cake obliviousness." As she put it, the "majority pulls the ripcord and announces 'colorblindness for all' by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life."

The upshot: Roberts' commitment to colorblindness constitutionalizes a racial preference for white applicants.

Roberts even elevates colorblindness over the facts. SFFA, led by anti-equality entrepreneur Ed Blum, argued that Asian Americans face racial bias. But even SFFA conceded that affirmative action is not to blame. Rather, anti-Asian bias flows from Harvard's personal rating and Legacy preferences—themselves "colorblind" considerations that benefit white applicants. Consider SFFA's own words: "Incontrovertible evidence shows that Harvard's admissions policy has a disproportionately negative impact on Asian Americans vis-à-vis similarly situated White applicants that cannot be explained on nondiscriminatory grounds."

Were the majority concerned with racial preferences, they would target the actual sources of anti-Asian bias. But we know that is not their concern.

Beyond denying basic facts, Roberts shows more fidelity to colorblindness than to the Constitution. The majority coopts our most racially progressive precedents to advance a radically regressive agenda. As Law Professor Brandon Hasbrouck recently recounted, the Fourteenth Amendment anchored an "abolitionist project" to remake America's racial order. Brown and Title VI similarly represent our national recommitment to equality for Black Americans. Yet today, through raw power, historical revisionism, and factual omission, the Supreme Court transforms antiracist mandates into commands for colorblindness.

Moreover, this decision harms democracy. By making it harder for universities to consider an applicant's race, Roberts undermines even modest efforts to desegregate historically white institutions, create more inclusive campuses, and ensure every student receives a "fair appraisal" of their academic talent and potential.

Still, we should not overstate the opinion's narrow scope. Even the majority emphasizes that students should tell their racial stories. And nothing prohibits universities from valuing and pursuing racial justice.

If anything, today's opinion demands that our most heralded institutions do just that. How? Double down on the side of antiracism and racial justice. Live up to the public statements that proliferated in the summer of 2020. Center conversations about race and racism. Reinvest in the projects and personnel necessary to build diverse, equitable and inclusive institutions. Interrogate and excise the routine practices that reproduce racial inequality.

And above all, lead.

Jonathan Feingold is a Boston University School of Law Professor. His scholarship explores the relationship between race, law, and the mind sciences. Feingold co-authored an amicus brief on behalf of race-conscious admissions at Harvard and UNC, and his work has been cited in U.S. Supreme Court amicus briefs defending affirmative action.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.