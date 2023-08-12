'Moving' Star Zo Insung Lifts Lid on 'True Monsters' in New Disney+ K-Drama

Espionage, deadly missions and hidden superhuman powers form the backdrop of Moving, a gripping new K-drama action series on Disney+.

But at its heart is a story about "ordinary people with extraordinary powers," Korean actor Zo Insung, one of the leading cast members of Moving, told Newsweek on Friday in his first-ever interview with a mainstream U.S. publication.

Speaking to Newsweek from San Francisco, Zo said: "We often think that those with special qualities also come with a grand external persona. But Moving is a story about ordinary people with extraordinary powers, people who are special but are not living very special lives."

Set in the 1990s, Moving, which premiered earlier this week, sees a group of agents from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), who each have a superhuman ability, be put together as a secret elite team before they're mysteriously dispersed.

Korean actor Zo Insung seen in "Moving," the K-drama on Disney+ in which he plays a veteran agent of South Korea's National Intelligence Service who vanishes after taking on a deadly mission. Disney+

Zo—who will star alongside Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Squid Game star Jung Hoyeon in the upcoming film Hope—is joined by a star-studded cast in Moving, including Ryu Seungryong, from Kingdom and The Admiral: Roaring Currents, the most-watched and highest-grossing film in Korean cinema.

The series also stars Han Hyojoo (known from various K-dramas and films, including most recently 20th Century Girl and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure on Netflix).

Leaving their NIS pasts behind, the former agents live under the radar, hiding their abilities in a bid to protect themselves as well as their children, who inherited their supernatural gifts, from being exploited by the NIS and other government powers.

Zo said he agreed to do Moving even before seeing the script. "I decided to take on the project after I read the original webtoon by Kangfull [the eponymous webtoon upon which the series is based]. I felt the plot was very grounded and it's why I was drawn to this script."

Doosik's Greatest Hidden Power and Weakness

Zo's character Kim Doosik is a veteran NIS agent with an ability to fly. Despite the dark and cold nature of his profession, Doosik, whose character will be more fully unveiled in the upcoming episodes to be released next week, ultimately has "a heart for people."

Zo explained: "When we were developing my character, I felt that while he may operate in a very cold manner in his job, he wouldn't be this way when he meets Mihyun [a former agent, played by Han, who later becomes his wife].

"We all wear a mask when we're at work, depending on the demands of our jobs. So, we thought having Doosik be quite gentle and genuine in his true nature would make him a more three-dimensional character. This is how people are in real life, so we wanted to portray that with Doosik," he said.

Zo explained Doosik's "humanist, emotional side [is] his greatest hidden power."

While the work that Doosik does is "terrifying," he has this "desire to save even at least one person," which, of course, also comes with "the nature and ideology of his work."

But ultimately, "he has a heart for people," Zo said. "This element about him is both his greatest handicap and his most attractive quality."

Stills of Zo Insung in "Moving," the new Disney+ K-drama about former agents of South Korea's National Intelligence Service who possess supernatural abilities. Disney+

The Real Monsters and Heroes in Moving

Zo said the "true monsters" in the series are "those in power who attempt to use the weakness of these characters," the former agents, to maintain their authority.

He said: "I think these are the greatest villains and I feel for these characters who are being taken advantage of by them."

The "true heroes" in the series are the parents. Zo noted: "These parents aren't extraordinary because of their special powers. The show portrays how parents can sacrifice everything to protect their kids and any parent who sees their child is in danger can emit a superhuman strength."

Stills of Zo Insung in "Moving," the new K-drama on Disney+ where he plays a veteran agent of South Korea's National Intelligence Service with a superhuman power. Disney+

Favorite Scene and Spoiler for Moving

The scene that captivated Zo the most is one featuring an exhausted Mihyun sitting in a restaurant who looks to her young son and says "I'm having a hard time."

Zo said: "I felt the acting in this scene was incredible and that line alone would move many people, as it's something many can relate to."

The actor added: "Han also wrestled a lot with her character and the traces of her efforts can be seen on screen. I felt she was very convincing as a mother in this role."

Zo was also intrigued by the story of Jang Huisoo, the character played by Go Younjung (known from Sweet Home and Alchemy of Souls on Netflix). She is the daughter of another former agent, played by Ryu.

"I thought it was a difficult part to play—someone who's really laid back and down to Earth yet has a heavy backstory," Zo noted.

Asked if he can share any spoilers from the upcoming episodes, Zo said: "I haven't actually watched the full series yet myself, as the show was being edited until the very last minute."

He added: "But what I can say is that as we approach the end, the intensity of the clash between these characters will be immense."

A still from the new Disney+ K-drama "Moving," featuring Korean actors Ryu Seungryong (left), Han Hyojoo (center) and Zo Insung (right). Disney+

Brad Pitt and Hollywood Collaborations

Zo is due to begin filming one of his first Hollywood projects, Hope, a sci-fi thriller directed by Korean director Na Hong-Jin (known from the Korean horror mystery The Wailing).

"We'll begin shooting it at the end of this month and will probably continue into next year," Zo said, noting he's unable to share any details about his character in the film at this stage. The actor said he suspects the film may be out the following year.

Asked which Hollywood director and actor he'd most love to work with, flashing a slight grin from the corner of his mouth, Zo replied: "In all honesty, it's not something I've ever thought about. Of course, there are directors I like, but I've never dared to think I could work with that person one day."

But Zo's favorite actor is Hollywood star Brad Pitt. Noting there are too many films to name in terms of his favorite films starring Pitt, Zo said he most recently really enjoyed Ad Astra, especially for Pitt's acting in the Oscar-nominated film.

He said: "I was most impressed by his inner acting...playing a character that's not allowed to express his feelings. But his feelings couldn't help but unconsciously be expressed. There's a scene [in Ad Astra] where you see that clash between reason and emotion, which I thought was fantastic.

"If there ever is a chance for me to work with Brad Pitt, I think it would be amazing," Zo added.

Moving is available to stream on Disney+ now.