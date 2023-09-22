Culture

Kathy Griffin Under Fire Over Kanye West, Bianca Censori Comments

By
Kathy Griffin Kanye West

Kathy Griffin has lashed out at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over his treatment of his new wife, Bianca Censori.

The comedian took to TikTok to allege Ye was "psychologically abusing" Censori, particularly after a chaotic visit to Italy that saw them allegedly engaging in lewd behavior on a boat in Venice, while locals complained about the scantily clad Censori and they caused mayhem with an impromptu fashion shoot in Florence.

Griffin issued a trigger warning on her video, which she posted on Thursday, telling fans she would be discussing "potential abuse."

kathy griffin, kanye west, bianca censori
Kathy Griffin attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California, and Kanye West and Bianca Censori on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Griffin has come under fire for criticizing the couple. GC Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Rachpoot

She argued the rapper, 46, was "controlling" the Australian-born Censori, 28, who she believes "has no voice," and "while it's easy to make fun of Kanye because he is crazy and nutty," Griffin was concerned about his bride.

"We've all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right?" she said. "I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," she said, adding that while Censori had a "banging body," she looked "almost identical" to Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Censori got married at a ceremony in Beverly Hills in January, just two months after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

Newsweek contacted the couple through Ye's publicist by email for comment, and separately contacted Griffin by email.

"I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever," Griffin said.

She also asked why Ye always seemed to be covered head to toe, while Censori's outfits were often very revealing and then took aim at their risque behavior on a Venice water taxi in early September.

"When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a 'service' and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that to me just reeks of abuse," she said.

"Like 'get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi'."

@kathygriffin

Trigger warning! I discuss possible abuse in this video. I can’t help it. I worry. I don’t even know this woman but I still worry. #KathyGriffin

♬ original sound - realkathygriffin

Griffin added in her video: "I don't know her, I'm never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do."

Authorities in Venice slammed the couple for violating "standards of public decorum."

"You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it," a spokesperson for the Venice police told the MailOnline. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple."

A clip of Griffin's TikTok was then shared to X, formerly Twitter, where people defended Ye.

"Ye and Bianca Censori need to sue Kathy Griffin for all she's got after this libel and slander," one person wrote on X.

Another added: "As much i know she is probably worried. Throwing out allegations like this is NOT OKAY."

And a third wrote: "i wish people would stop making allegations for other people."

But others defended Griffin, arguing she was not the first person to criticize the couple.

"Kathy Griffin says Kanye West is exercising control over his wife Bianca Censori by deciding the kind of clothes she should wear. This is not the first person to speak on the relationship dynamic between the two," one person wrote on X.

Anyone seeking help should call The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a free and confidential hotline available 24/7 that can be reached on 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224. The Hotline also provides information on local resources. For more information, visit thehotline.org.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
