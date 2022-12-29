Kari Lake Ally Files to Delay Arizona AG Inauguration After Losing Recount

Abraham Hamadeh, an ally of Kari Lake, recently filed a motion to delay the inauguration of the Arizona Attorney General after a recount confirmed his loss in the race to Democrat Kris Mayes.

"My team is filing a Motion for Stay to delay the inauguration for the Office of Attorney General next week until we resolve all matters regarding the potential discrepancies in the recount and litigation," Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for Arizona's Attorney General race, announced in a tweet. "We request @GeneralBrnovich remain in office until all issues are resolved."

The tweet by Hamadeh comes shortly after a recount in the attorney general race confirmed that Mayes was the winner. According to the Associated Press, the recount results showed Mayes receiving 280 more votes than Hamadeh, which was a decrease in her 511 vote lead prior to the recount.

Hamadeh is an ally of Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona's governor race and the two have been seen on the campaign trail together. Lake lost the governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, which prompted the Republican candidate to file a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Her lawsuit was eventually dismissed by Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson, but Lake announced shortly after that she was planning to file an appeal.

"I am standing up for the people of this state, the people who were done wrong on Election Day and the millions of people who live outside of Maricopa County whose vote was watered down by this bogus election in Maricopa County," Lake said this week while appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

Lake and Hamadeh were also both previously endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a tweet on June 14, Lake congratulated Hamadeh for receiving what she called the "GREATEST endorsement in history."

"He is working his tail off & 45 has noticed! If elected, Abe will be the youngest Attorney General in America," Lake wrote. "Welcome to the Trump-Endorsed club, Abe!"

In a series of tweets following the results of the recount, Hamadeh called for more transparency as he gained additional votes.

"Every day that goes by my opponent's lead has been shrinking. This recount has an unusually high discrepancy rate and swing. This is all without a complete inspection of the ballots. My opponent gained 196 votes, I gained 427. The outcome of this election is uncertain," Hamadeh wrote in one tweet.

In another subsequent tweet Hamadeh said that Arizona "MUST get to the bottom of this election," adding that an inspection of each ballot should be conducted.

