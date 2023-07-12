Kari Lake Attacks Joe Biden For 'Disowning' Granddaughter

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has criticized President Joe Biden, claiming he has "disowned" his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Lake made the remarks during a Newsmax interview with Eric Bolling and later shared a clip of her comments on her Twitter account on Tuesday, where she described Roberts as a "beautiful little girl."

Biden's granddaughter has been the focus of media attention following a column by Maureen Dowd in the New York Times that criticized the president for apparently not acknowledging Roberts, who is the daughter of Hunter Biden and former dancer Lunden Alexis.

Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022 and was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. However, she has never conceded the election and has claimed she is the rightful winner.

She challenged the election results in the Arizona courts and in May, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson rejected Lake's final lawsuit on the matter.

Lake told Bolling during the interview that Roberts was "just adorable and to have her family disavowing her—and basically disowning her without ever meeting her—how sad, incredibly sad."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.

The Republican also pointed to a settlement reached between Hunter Biden and Lunden which said that the child couldn't use the name Biden but Lake believed there might be a "silver lining."

"That Biden name is absolute mud," Lake said. "I think she's actually lucky that she'll never have to use the Biden name to be honest. That could be the biggest gift."

Lake also told Bolling that she had been "chuckling" at comments made by co-hosts of The View.

"Did I just hear them say families are off-limits? Because I've heard nonstop from the media, including The View, attacking the Trump family for eight years," Lake said.

She appeared to be referring to remarks by Whoop Goldberg, who criticized Dowd's article and said the information about Biden's granddaughter was "private."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin responded: "I do feel like if it was Trump, we would talk about it, that's the thing. If Trump had a grandkid he wasn't acknowledging."

Lake shared the interview to Twitter on Tuesday and added further comments, writing that Biden "is almost as bad a grandfather as he is a father."

"Honestly, I think the best thing that could happen for Navy Joan is to grow up as far away from the Biden family as possible," Lake said. "They're all rotten to the core."

The president has repeatedly said in public that he has six grandchildren but as Dowd noted, Navy Joan Roberts' existence means he has seven grandchildren.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Dowd's article in The New York Times during a press briefing last week.

"I don't have anything to share from here," Jean-Pierre said.