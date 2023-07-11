Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Joe Biden Be Drug Tested for Cocaine

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for President Joe Biden to be tested for cocaine after a small amount of the drug was discovered in a White House lobby.

Greene called for the president, his son Hunter Biden and all White House staff to undergo drug testing in a tweet on Monday where she also appeared to criticize testing for COVID-19.

Republicans have been focused on the president's son and the House Oversight Committee, led by GOP Representative James Comer, has been probing allegations of corruption against Hunter Biden and the president, which the latter called a "smear campaign."

In June, Hunter Biden's legal team also reached a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses. As part of the deal, he admitted to illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, a felony charge that will be dismissed if he completes a two-year probationary period, according to Politico. Republicans called it a "sweetheart deal."

President Joe Biden (L) at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. Greene has called for Biden to be drug tested for cocaine. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The investigation into the cocaine found at the White House is reportedly still ongoing. The drug was found on July 2 by members of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service while they were conducting routine rounds in the building.

"In the real world, employees have to take drug tests," Greene tweeted on Monday.

"And remember how you had to take a COVID test in order to do anything? The entire Biden family, especially Hunter and Joe, need to take a drug test, including all staff to screen for cocaine," she went on.

"Usually former or current drug addicts are the ones to drug test first," Greene wrote. "And where are the videos from all the cameras? This is a solvable problem. It should not be a mystery who's cocaine was found in the White House."

"If we all had to have a giant Q tip shoved up our nose to test for COVID constantly. even when we weren't sick, then the entire Biden White House and family need to take a drug test!!" the representative from Georgia added, referring to testing for COVID-19.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Secret Service agents found a powder in a small, clear plastic bag in a lobby in the West Wing on July 2 and the fire department said the substance was not hazardous, with an initial test coming back positive for cocaine. A more sensitive lab test later confirmed the powder was cocaine.

The Secret Service is investigating the matter and examining CCTV footage as part of its efforts to identify the person or persons responsible for bringing the drug into the White House.

The cocaine was was found near an area where guests are screened for security and where they leave their phones in small cubby holes, according to The New York Times.

The area is also open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and evenings, according to the Associated Press. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there were tours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the week the drug was found.

Jean-Pierre also criticized what she called "irresponsible reporting" during a press briefing on July 5 after a reporter asked whether the drug could have belonged to a member of the Biden family.

"You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and so I got to call that out here," she said.

"As you know—and the media outlets reported this—the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible," she said.

President Biden spoke of his son's "drug problem" during a debate in 2020 when then President Donald Trump said he had been "dishonorably discharged" from the military for cocaine use.

"That is simply not true. My son—like a lot of people—had a drug problem. He's fixed it and worked on it, and I'm proud of my son," Biden responded.

Hunter Biden was discharged from U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine but the discharge was administrative, not dishonorable, according to a Reuters fact check in 2020.