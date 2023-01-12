Kari Lake Could Take Arizona Senate Seat From Kyrsten Sinema in 2024—Poll

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema's hopes of being re-elected as an Independent are currently looking out of reach with a poll suggesting she would be soundly beaten by not only potential Democratic challenger Ruben Gallego but former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

A survey from BluePrint Polling, which works with the Democratic Party, found that Trump-endorsed election denier Lake would come out on top in a hypothetical 2024 Arizona Senate Race (35.7 percent), followed by Representative Gallego at 31.9 percent, and Sinema a distant third at 13.8 percent.

Another 18.6 percent of people surveyed answered "unsure" when asked who they would vote for if the Arizona Senate race was between Sinema, Lake or Gallego.

When the data is broken down further, Sinema—who confirmed she would be leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent in December—was backed by 15 percent of Arizonians who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, and 11 percent of Trump supporters.

In a memo regarding the results, Blueprint Polling suggested that because Sinema is so far behind in the polls, her best shot at winning reelection if she does decide to run again is that the Republican Party nominates a candidate so "flawed that moderate and conservative voters would abandon that person for the Independent Sinema."

Lake has so far given no indication so wants to run for the Arizona Senate. In fact, the MAGA Republican is still attempting to reverse the results of November's midterm election, which she lost to Katie Hobbs while pushing a series of widely dismissed voter fraud claims.

This is the second poll in a matter of weeks that showed Lake coming out on top in a hypothetical 2024 Senate race.

On December 22, a Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey found that Lake would win a potential three-way race between herself, Sinema and Gallego.

The poll of 650 Arizona voters placed Lake on top with 41 percent, Gallego just behind in second at 40 percent, with the "broadly unpopular" Sinema in third at 13 percent.

"You don't need a poll to understand why voters aren't happy with Senator Sinema: she's consistently voted with Wall Street bankers and big drug companies, and against the interests of Arizonans," Gallego said in a statement regarding the results.

"Sinema's values are not Arizona's values. Writing a different letter after her name isn't going to change that. There's clearly a strong desire for a Senator who will put Arizona first."

The Blueprint Poling survey was conducted with 618 Arizona voters between January 5-8.

Newsweek reached out to Kyrsten Sinema for comment.