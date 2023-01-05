Kari Lake Dealt Swift Blow in Latest Election Crusade

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is still not letting go after her failed bid for governor last year.

However, her legal challenges to an election she claimed was rife with fraud and other issues appear to be going nowhere.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court denied Lake's direct appeal of a December decision throwing out her case against state and county election officials, saying the former television news anchor first needs to go through a lower appeals court before reaching the state's highest court.

"No good cause appears to transfer the matter to this Court," Duty Justice John Lopez IV wrote in a two-page decision denying the effort. "Therefore, upon consideration of the Court en banc, it is ordered denying the Petition to Transfer both the appeal and the petition for special action without prejudice to seeking expedited review of an adverse decision in either proceeding."

Lake filed her appeal Thursday morning, according to Fox News. However, whether she ever gets a hearing before the Arizona Supreme Court remains an open question, particularly as she has failed to provide any evidence to support her claims that she won by between 400,000 and 500,000 votes.

Since her November loss, Lake, who has been referring to herself as Arizona's "duly elected" governor in television interviews despite losing by just over half a percentage point, has experienced little success in her myriad challenges to overturn the result.

While Lake has a second appeal pending, the previous judge in the case—Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson—had already ruled the court was not presented with clear and convincing evidence there was widespread misconduct that could have impacted the final result.

Regardless, Lake argued on Christmas Eve that her failure in court—which was filled with mishaps and questionable claims in and out of the courtroom—helped prove her case, saying the case her attorney outlined "provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law."

Though Lake has failed to provide concrete evidence of errors that could have swung the result of the election, she and her allies have relied on other circumstantial arguments, including Pinal County's elections director receiving a $25,000 bonus after initially reporting incorrect election results, as evidence of a corrupt system poised to favor Democrats.

"Unbelievably corrupt," she tweeted Wednesday.

Pinal County discovered a 600 vote discrepancy during @AbrahamHamadeh's recount.@katiehobbs intercepted this information & hid it from Abe & me while we were filling our lawsuits.



And now we find out their Elections Director was given a $25,000 bonus!



Unbelievably corrupt. pic.twitter.com/TfSwDMQdSs — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 5, 2023

Circumstantial evidence, however, doesn't win court cases. In his initial ruling, Thompson dismissed eight of her 10 claims in the lawsuit, noting that Lake's legal team failed to establish that someone intentionally interfered in the election and that the result changed because of it.

"Her legal team has failed to show any intentionality and they have failed to show that any mistakes made were so serious that they cost her the election," David Schultz, an election law expert and professor at Hamline University, told Newsweek at the time.

To everyone else, the election has already been settled. The result of her race has already been certified twice, while ensuing recounts in some of the state's closest elections were narrowly certified in favor of Democrats. But Lake isn't giving up.

Katie Hobbs is inaugurated today, but Kari Lake is still at it: "Katie Hobbs was not duly elected. Everybody in the state knows that. And she can play house and play Governor for a while, but eventually the truth is going to catch up and we will win." pic.twitter.com/J8eYyJ72k8 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 5, 2023

"Katie Hobbs was not duly elected," she said in an interview on Real America's Voice this week. "Everybody in the state knows that. And she can play house and play governor for a while, but eventually the truth is going to catch up and we will win."

Meanwhile, Lake's opponent—former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs—has already been sworn in, leaving little recourse for Lake to overturn the result. Hobbs' inauguration is scheduled for Thursday.

When reached for comment, a Lake spokesperson referred to a tweet saying that the court's decision "was done without prejudice," and that she was "confident the case will end up in their hands eventually."

"We're moving forward," she said.