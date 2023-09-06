Politics

Kari Lake Targets Big Tech Role in Arizona Election Battle

By
Politics Kari Lake Arizona Tech Google

Kari Lake claimed tech companies are trying to "destroy America through censorship" during an appearance before an Arizona House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.

In November, Lake was narrowly defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona gubernatorial election, though she has refused to concede defeat and insists the contest was rigged against her despite claims of malpractice being repeatedly rejected in court.

Republicans have made election integrity a major issue over the past couple of years with former President Donald Trump continuing to falsely claim he only lost to Joe Biden in November 2020 as a result of fraud. Conservatives have also accused major technology companies of bias, with a focus on claims Facebook and Twitter suppressed a story about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the vote.

Addressing the Arizona House Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech, Lake commented: "Big Tech does not have the interests of the American people at heart. As a matter of fact, they're trying to destroy America through censorship. Google has a much bigger ability to decide who is running our country, running our states, running our cities, than we the people do."

Kari Lake stock photo
Former Arizona Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake holds a press conference on May 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Lake has claimed that Big Tech is "trying to destroy America through censorship." Rebecca Noble/GETTY

She later said: "It's not comfortable to be in the middle of a fight to secure and reform elections but here I am. God's placed me here and I'm willing to take up this battle. I ask you join me and join the people of Arizona who have no faith in their elections because our elections are merely theatre, to make us think we're choosing our elected officials when in fact we're not."

The committee also heard from former Psychology Today editor Robert Epstein, who claimed Lake would have won the election in 2022 "if you took Google out of that picture."

He added: "Google is the biggest, most powerful mind control machine that's ever been invented."

Epstein has long maintained Google has a bias against conservative news sources, which he has claimed shifted between 2.6 million and 10 million votes to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee in December 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had investigated this claim but found the methodology faulty.

Newsweek reached out to Google and Kari Lake via email for comment.

In August, Lake filed a motion seeking to dismiss the defamation lawsuit against her from Maricopa County Superior Recorder Stephen Richer, claiming her challenge to the 2022 Arizona election outcome was "a matter of significant public concern."

Lake had branded Richer a "crook" and accused him of adding 300,000 fake ballots to the final total, though this claim was rejected by a county judge earlier this summer.

In response, Richer, a fellow Republican, launched a defamation lawsuit against Lake saying her allegations led to threats against him.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC