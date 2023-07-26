Kari Lake Handed Another Legal Setback

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake received another legal loss this week, with the Arizona Supreme Court denying her appeal to transfer an election contest claim.

In an order on Wednesday, the state's high court said that Lake's previous appeal on May 31 resulted in her filing a motion to transfer the case from the Division Two Court of Appeals to the state Supreme Court.

"Upon consideration of the Court en banc, no good cause appears to transfer the matter to this Court. Therefore, IT IS ORDERED denying the Petition for Transfer," the Arizona Supreme Court said in a filing.

Following the decision by the court, Colton Duncan, senior adviser to Lake, told Newsweek that "The wheels of Justice are slow, but free and fair elections are worth fighting for. Kari looks forward to continuing to expose the truth about the rotten 2022 election in the court of appeals and even beyond."

Ex-Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is shown on June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Georgia. The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Lake's motion to have her election case moved to the high court. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The decision by the Arizona Supreme Court arrives as Lake has continued to argue that the 2022 midterm election was stolen from her after Democrat Katie Hobbs was crowned victorious in winning the governorship of Arizona.

Shortly after the election results were released, Lake filed several lawsuits alleging that votes in the gubernatorial election were cast illegally and that issues with the tabulators in Maricopa County resulted in an incorrect outcome.

In her series of allegations, Lake claims that she is "entitled to an order vacating Maricopa County's canvass and Arizona's certification of the results of the 2022 election." Lake also claims that the issues in Maricopa County should result in a new election excluding the county and that she should be declared the winner.

Lake filed a total of 10 claims alleging that the election was stolen from her, but in December, eight of them were dismissed by Judge Peter Thompson. A trial in the same month resulted in the remaining two claims getting tossed.

Since December, Lake has continued to appeal her contests, filing several. In March, the state Supreme Court dismissed six of seven claims brought by Lake regarding the 2022 election. The remaining one was eventually dismissed by an Arizona trial court in May. The most recent ruling by the high court on Wednesday was in response to her appeal filed on the last day of May.

Lake has been rumored as a potential 2024 Arizona Senate candidate but has not made an official announcement.