Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has appeared to take a swipe at South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for comments she made about possibly becoming Donald Trump's vice president in 2024.

Amid speculation that Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP 2024 presidential primary, was considering her to be his running mate, Noem was asked on Thursday during an interview appearance on Newsmax if she would consider such an offer.

"Absolutely. I would in a heartbeat," Noem told the conservative news outlet, adding that the former president would need "a strong partner if he is going to take back the White House."

Lake, a staunch supporter of Trump who could also appear on his 2024 ticket, responded to Noem's comments on Friday while also appearing on Newsmax.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling told Lake that she and Noem were likely amongst the front runners for potential vice presidential picks, saying that Trump would be "crazy" to not have them on his shortlist.

Lake started off by saying she was glad Noem was endorsing Trump before highlighting how she had supported the former president "before he even jumped in" the 2024 race.

While discussing her own name being thrown around in relation to being Trump's vice president, Lake insisted she has "not been thinking about that" before taking an apparent swipe at Noem.

"Anyone who's talking about a position and dreaming about a position in Trump's second administration really needs to get off their high horse," Lake said, adding that the focus should be working "in the grassroots and start making sure Trump has a second administration."

"That's what I'm doing," she said. "I'm not thinking about any other position except how can we save our republic."

On Friday night, Noem endorsed Trump for president during a campaign rally that he held in Rapid City, South Dakota, in which she said he was "the only person in the race that I trust to do what needs to be done."

Lake was the Republican candidate in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, but refused to concede when she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She tried to have the result overturned, but various courts have rejected her legal efforts.

Lake's campaign was endorsed by Trump, but was marked by various controversies, including promoting false claims that the former president won the 2020 election. Her stance on the election was also the subject of her grilling by British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan on his program this week.

In a discussion about the jail sentence against Enrique Tarrio, who led the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, which took part in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, the host of Piers Morgan Uncensored told Lake the "enemy are people who genuinely propagate the myth of the stolen election—like you."

Defending Tarrio and those prosecuted for the assault on the Capitol, Lake said the insurrection was a staged riot and that "evidence is coming out" that the election was fraudulent.