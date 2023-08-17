Kari Lake Predicts Trump Will Face Swift Indictment in Arizona

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is predicting that former President Donald Trump will be indicted in Arizona "ASAP."

Lake prognosticated in a Thursday post on X, formerly Twitter. Lake, who has echoed Trump's election denialism by falsely claiming that massive fraud was to blame for her own loss to Democratic Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs last year, claimed that the "deep state" would hand the ex-president his fifth criminal indictment of the year to distract from the supposed crimes of President Joe Biden.

While sharing news that GOP House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer was requesting records from the National Archives involving Biden potentially using a pseudonym while serving as vice president, Lake baselessly suggested that the request was proof that Biden used pseudonyms for the purposes of "illicit" business dealings in Ukraine. She then claimed that Hobbs and Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes would be ordered to indict Trump in response.

Former President Donald Trump, left, is pictured with then-Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, on October 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. Trump will be indicted in Arizona "ASAP," Lake predicted on Thursday. Mario Tama/Getty

"@JoeBiden used pseudonyms & Government channels to facilitate his illicit business in Ukraine," Lake wrote. "The Deep State will need another distraction for the media. I expect they'll order @katiehobbs &@krismayes to indict @realDonaldTrump ASAP. That's how these corrupt actors operate."

.@JoeBiden used pseudonyms & Government channels to facilitate his illicit business in Ukraine.



The Deep State will need another distraction for the media.



I expect they'll order @katiehobbs & @krismayes to indict @realDonaldTrump ASAP.



That's how these corrupt actors operate. https://t.co/Vxyi9YmJES — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 17, 2023

Newsweek reached out for comment to the offices of Hobbs and Trump via email on Thursday.

Trump is at the moment facing 91 felony charges spread across four separate indictments—two federal indictments and two at the state level, in New York and Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on which he's been arraigned, claiming to be the victim of a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Charges in the former president's two federal indictments include 40 counts related to his post-presidency handling of classified documents and four counts accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome, and related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed.

Trump's first indictment, in March, was issued in New York, where he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. His was indicted this week in Georgia, alongside 18 co-defendants, on 13 counts related to the attempt to overturn Biden's 2020 win by 11,779 votes in the Peach State.

The Georgia charging document suggests that Trump could be facing more legal trouble in Arizona. The indictment mentions the state five times and includes allegations that the ex-president and his allies pressured then-Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers to reverse the 2020 result in Arizona, where Biden won by 10,457 votes.

A spokesperson for Mayes confirmed in comments to Newsweek earlier on Thursday that her office is investigating a scheme to appoint fake pro-Trump "electors" in the state, while not specifically naming Trump as a subject of the investigation.

Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told CNN on Wednesday that his office would offer "support" for Mayes in pursuing "future potential charges" against the ex-president in Arizona.