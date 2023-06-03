Kari Lake Releases Protest Song Called '81 Million Votes, My A**'

Republican firebrand Kari Lake has released a protest song titled "81 Million Votes, My A**," which promotes the discredited conspiracy theory that Joe Biden didn't really win the 2020 presidential election.

The Spotify song credits list the Truth Bombers as performers and Jeffrey Steele as one of the writers. Steele previously wrote hits for country music stars Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw. Forbes reported some of those involved were also on the team behind "Justice for All," an anthem performed by inmates imprisoned over their role in the January 6, 2021 storming of Congress. While Lake doesn't perform directly in the latest song, clips of one of her speeches are interspaced throughout the song, which she promoted via her official Twitter account.

Lake, a strong Donald Trump supporter, continues to insist the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her by Democrat Katie Hobbs, despite her fraud claims being repeatedly rejected in court.



The song "81 Million Votes, My A**" takes its title from a remark Lake made at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) dinner in March, in reference to the number of votes Biden secured at the 2020 presidential election.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Lake has released a song titled “81 Million Votes, My A**” suggesting the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Alex Wong/GETTY

Former President Trump has long alleged the poll was "rigged" against him, and that he was the rightful victor, despite a number of legal challenges launched by his campaign being rejected.

Lyrics from "81 Million Votes, My A**" include "I can't afford the groceries, I can't afford your gas, it's Biden inflation nation" and "you failed to build back better, you p***** off the middle class."

The performance begins with a clip of Lake saying: "If you would have told me two years ago, three years ago, that I would be in the middle of a political movement I'd have said 'put down Hunter's crackpipe.'"

This seems to be a reference to an alleged photograph of Hunter Biden, the current president's son, in bed with what appeared to be a crack pipe, which emerged in 2020.

According to Forbes, music executive LJ Fino and Ed Henry, who owns the Mailman Media company, were both involved in producing the song.

They also helped launch "Justice for All," a song by the J6 choir, consisting of prisoners who were incarcerated over their role in the January 6, 2021, storming of Capitol Hill. The Trump-endorsed song was created to raise money for January 6 defendants, and features clips of the former president speaking in a similar style to Lake in "81 Million Votes, My A**."

In a further endorsement Lake shared an Apple Music link to "81 Million Votes, My A**" on her official Twitter account.

81 Million Votes My Ass!https://t.co/BYh6cfYYCA — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 3, 2023

Discussing her participation in the song on Wednesday, with the right-wing Real America's Voice network, Lake said: "I want to send a message to the technocrats, to the tyrants, that we're on to what they're pushing. We're on to this B.S. system."

On May 26, Lake labeled Katie Hobbs, who beat her to become governor of Arizona, a "disaster" following the departure of the latter's chief of staff.

She added: "She's a sinking ship. I just hope she doesn't take our state down with her."

The Arizona governor said her chief of staff, Allie Bones, was leaving to "pursue new opportunities."