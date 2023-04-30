Kari Lake Doubts DeSantis' 2024 Chances: 'He Needs to Wait'

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has insisted that Ron DeSantis should not run in the upcoming 2024 election but instead, he should wait until the next one.

While speaking to Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, on his radio show on Saturday, the pair discussed DeSantis' relationship with Trump as well his chances in the upcoming presidential election.

While DeSantis has not officially announced that he is in the White House running, he remains a Republican favorite in some of the polling.

Both Giuliani and Lake said DeSantis owed his second term as Florida Governor to the support of Trump. They added, out of respect to the former president, he should announce that he will not be running.

Lake also highlighted that DeSantis could sour his relationship with those in Florida by running for president as he has only recently been re-elected as governor.

She said: "I think DeSantis' political career is in trouble if he doesn't get smart.

"The reason he was going way up was because the people voted for him and they re-elected him for governor of Florida.

"He has been an effective governor, there is no doubt about it, he has been effective. The people just voted him in.

"Can you imagine if you were just voted in for your second term as mayor of New York and within weeks you were already plotting and planning your next [venture].

"People are like, 'We just voted you in, we were hoping you were going to stay a while?' Then they find out he is going to run against the most popular president in Donald Trump."

However, Lake went on to say DeSantis would be a shoo-in if he waited until 2028. Giuliani warned that MAGA supporters may be skeptical in the future though, as they value loyalty to Trump.

Lake said: "All I'm saying is I really believe DeSantis needs to realize that if he wants to have a political future he needs to wait until 2028. I think he could if he does the right thing and handles it.

"I think if DeSantis was to back out now. It would be really smart for him to do that.

"He has got a big career ahead of him and the question is does he want a big political career? If he does I think he backs out now and supports Trump wholeheartedly and then continues to run Florida."

Most recently, speaking with Fox News's Sean Hannity' earlier this week, DeSantis remained tight-lipped on whether he would be running in 2024.

Hannity asked whether DeSantis was leaning one way or the other on a potential presidential bid and he simply replied, "Stay tuned."

Newsweek has contacted Ron DeSantis via email for comment.