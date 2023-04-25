Ron DeSantis' Interview Mishap Widely Mocked: 'Amateur Hour'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been mocked after a mishap during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

DeSantis spoke to Hannity on Monday evening while he was in Tokyo, Japan, as part of an overseas trade mission. The governor is meeting government and business leaders in Israel, Japan, South Korea and the U.K. over the coming week in what is being seen as an effort by DeSantis to build his foreign policy credentials before a widely expected announcement that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

During his interview with Hannity, DeSantis is seen squinting throughout as he has been positioned facing the sun. Social media users were quick to mock the governor and his team for not thinking how this would make DeSantis look.

Donald Trump adviser and former Gettr CEO Jason Miller tweeted: "Terrible staff advance work. Gotta get a studio."

Grace Chong of Steve Bannon's War Room simply dubbed the oversight as "amateur hour."

Doug Landry, founder of 50 Thirteen, a live event production firm, tweeted: "I have never seen more uneven advance work than from the DeSantis shop.

I have never seen more uneven advance work than from the DeSantis shop. One day it's fine, the next it's a dumpster fire



Y'all are takin L's left and right - this is not the time to have your guy staring DIRECTLY INTO THE SUN



"One day it's fine, the next it's a dumpster fire Y'all are takin L's left and right - this is not the time to have your guy staring DIRECTLY INTO THE SUN It doesn't even read as Tokyo...just do it inside!"

Referencing DeSantis' constant scowl during the interview, journalist Aaron Rupar joked: "DeSantis looks like he's having a great time during his Hannity interview."

While speaking on Fox News, neither Hannity nor DeSantis mentioned the apparent mishap but focused on business relations between the U.S. and the countries he is visiting.

Speaking about Japan, DeSantis said: "I can tell you there is a lot of interest with what is going on in the U.S. as well as what is going on in Florida.

"Florida's economy is doing strong, a lot people moving, a lot of businesses, so we are going to see more investment from the Japanese, from the South Koreans.

"One thing people are concerned with out here of course, is the rise of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party].

"They are concerned about the security situation, one of the things they complimented us in Florida is that I am going to be signing legislation very soon eliminating the possibility of CCP land purchases in Florida.

"No farm land, no land near critical infrastructure, none."

Hannity clarified that many people are unaware that Chinese nationals have been buying up farm land and land near military installations.

The Fox News host went on to say he believes that land that has been bought should be taken back and put in the hands of American farmers.

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis via email for comment.