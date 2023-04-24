Ron DeSantis' Culture War Is Turning Republicans Off

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' ongoing feud with Disney and his battle against "woke" behavior is putting him at risk of alienating the GOP at a time when he needs to garner as much support as possible.

Over the past few days, a number of establishment Republican figures have condemned DeSantis for targeting Disney after the company objected to his so-called "don't say gay" bill—a move which appears to have backfired on the governor.

DeSantis has also received some right-wing backlash after he signed a bill that would ban abortions after just six-weeks, and continued to push through with hardline policies targeting education and the LGBTQ community, including banning some books in schools.

DeSantis, who is widely expected to confirm he is running for president in the coming weeks, has been engaged in a war with Disney after the company spoke out against HB 1557, the legislation that bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades at Florida schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) delivers remarks during the New Hampshire GOP's Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire. The GOP has condemned DeSantis for continuing to stoke the culture wars and his unrelenting attacks on the Walt Disney Company. Scott Eisen//Getty Images

DeSantis later stripped Disney of its so-called special benefits protected under the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which essentially allowed Disney to run as its own governing body for the past 50 years.

However, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District—the board handpicked by DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World—revealed in March that weeks before DeSantis signed a bill giving the state control of Reedy Creek that district had signed another deal with Disney that handed control of its development rights and special privileges to the company, essentially allowing Disney to remain self-governing.

Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump, who is expected to face off against DeSantis in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, mocked DeSantis on Truth Social and suggested the governor had been "outplayed, outsmarted, and embarrassed by Mickey Mouse and Disney."

Elsewhere, former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also suggested that DeSantis has made a mistake in going after Disney.

"He spends way too much time on the culture wars, and that begins with Disney and includes many other things," Conway told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on April 20. "Woke is important, but you can't have that as a replacement for a bold, growth-centric economic plan."

Rather than hinder his GOP support, Thomas Gift, an associate professor who heads the Center on U.S. Politics at University College London, said that having a hardline stance on the "war on woke" is DeSantis' brand, and that his base is "lapping it up" as he continues to battle the culture wars.

"It's hard to question the political impulses of a governor who won re-election by nearly 20 percentage points in a swing state based on this exact strategy," Gift told Newsweek.

"There are legitimate questions about how DeSantis' firebrand tactics might play in a general election, but his attacks on progressive corporations, critical race theory and the like aren't losing him any votes in the GOP primaries.

"It may still not be enough to take down Trump, but Republican primary voters are looking for their ultimate culture warrior to lead then into battle—and DeSantis is no doubt armored up and ready to lead."

It is not just Trump and his loyalists who have criticized DeSantis for stoking the culture wars and targeting Disney in his battle against "woke agenda."

Family Friendly Company

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu suggested that DeSantis is at risk of making the GOP as a whole look bad by going after a much loved and family friendly company.

"This has gone from kind of going after a headline to something that has devolved into an issue, and it convolutes the entire Republican message," Sununu told CNN on April 17. "It's not good for Governor DeSantis. I don't think it's good for the Republican party."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also suggested that Disney's humiliation of DeSantis is showing he wouldn't be able to handle being in the White House.

"That's not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi [Jinping] ... or sitting across from [President Vladimir] Putin and trying to resolve what's happening in Ukraine, if you can't see around a corner [Disney CEO] Bob Iger created for you," Christie told Semafor on April 18.

"I'm a conservative, and I believe as a conservative, the job of government is... to stay out of the business of business. "I don't think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions towards Disney."

Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said in a statement that "there's no need to respond to any critics" as the Florida governor has made clear he is targeting Disney because they have had "extraordinary special privileges and an unfair special advantage compared to other businesses in the state."

'Stance on Abortion'

Elsewhere, a top Republican donor who had previously expressed support for backing a 2024 campaign from DeSantis announced he is holding back on financially backing the governor for the time being "stance on abortion and book banning."

Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers, also expressed fears that DeSantis has "lost some momentum" in his potential 2024 bid, having long been thought to be the biggest challenger to Trump in the primaries, with many previous polls suggesting the governor is the preferred Republican candidate.

"I am more reluctant to back him," Peterffy told the Financial Times. "We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them."

Trump currently leads DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary by 49.3 percent to 26.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight's national polling average.