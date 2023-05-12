News

Kari Lake Teases 'Shocking' Revelations as Arizona Election Hearing Begins

By
News Kari Lake Arizona Election Midterms

Kari Lake has teased supporters with "shocking" revelations that will be made public during Friday's pre-trial hearing on her legal challenge over the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race where she was the Republican nominee.

Lake, who ran the race with Donald Trump's endorsement, was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes but refused to concede to her rival. She filed a legal challenge against the election results, claiming that alleged irregularities in Maricopa County stopped her from winning in the state's most populous county.

Her challenge was first rejected by a judge in December, and then by a court of appeals in February. In March, Arizona's Supreme Court dismissed most of her legal challenge but kept the case alive by ordering a trial court to conduct an additional review of the county's procedures for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots.

Lake's case is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in Maricopa County.

Kari Lake
Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake greets supporters during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Lake said that her legal challenge against Arizona's latest gubernatorial election results is "very much alive." Alex Wong/Getty Images

Talking with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice, Lake said Thursday that while "nobody talks about it in the fake news, our case is very much alive," adding that she has a hearing in court at 9 a.m. Arizona time on Friday.

The defeated Republican candidate teased that her attorneys will present "evidence" over the alleged misconduct of Maricopa County's officials while verifying signatures on ballot affidavit envelopes. "That's why we're asking the judge, we want to actually open up some other areas of this trial, of this case, because new information has come to light since the earlier time that we were in the lower courts, so we'll see what happens," Lake told Bannon.

The alleged evidence Lake's attorneys say they have has not been verified nor confirmed. Newsweek has contacted Maricopa County for comment by email.

The hearing precedes the official trial, which will last three days.

"Tomorrow is the other side trying to dismiss the case," Lake said, responding to Bannon's request to clarify what the hearing was about. "But we'll be dropping a lot of evidence and truth bombs that I think will be a little earth-shattering for people tomorrow," she said, encouraging people to tune in to the hearing.

"We are going to be shocking the world with some of the things that we are going to expose in this case. Next week. It's going to be eye-opening for everyone."

Lake had previously mentioned the revelations of new "bombshells" on Twitter, talking about the motion for relief from judgment recently filed by her attorneys Bryan Blehm and Kurt Olsen. The motion, which was filed separately from her legal challenge, claims to contain alleged evidence that Maricopa County falsely certified that it passed L&A [logic and accuracy] testing and then secretly tested all of the tabulators on three different days.

In March, Lake's attorneys were ordered by the Arizona Supreme Court to pay $2,000 in sanctions for making "false, misleading, and unsupported" statements about the alleged voter fraud in Maricopa County. The two had stated that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count in Maricopa County.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC