Kari Lake Still Believes She'll Win Her Election Case

Former Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is not giving up on her hopes that she can still reverse the outcome of last November's race in Arizona.

On Tuesday, Lake provided an update on her election lawsuit to her supporters, saying that her team is waiting on a judge to make a final ruling and that she's prepared to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

"We're just kind of, right now, waiting for the courts to rule, and you can't force that. You just have to sit patient," Lake told Steve Bannon on the latest episode of his War Room podcast. "One day, we're going to get a judge who realizes we're going to win in the end and they need to help bring back and restore this republic with fair, honest, transparent elections and a victory in our case would do that.

"We do plan to take this all the way to the United States Supreme Court," she said.

It has been nearly four months since Lake's Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, was sworn in as governor, but Lake has refused to concede. Hobbs defeated Lake by just over 17,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

Newsweek reached out to Hobbs via email for comment.

Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake attends a rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix on November 7, 2022. She is pursuing her lawsuit that was filed after her defeat, saying she is willing to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty

Last month, Arizona's Supreme Court denied Lake's request to hear her lawsuit, which is based on a baseless claim that more than 35,000 unaccounted-for ballots were accepted by Hobbs' team. Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said in a five-page order that the issue had already been "aptly resolved" by two lower courts, which had already dismissed Lake's challenge.

However, the justices ordered a trial court in Maricopa County to conduct an additional review of the county's signature-verification process for mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, Lake, an election denier and ardent supporter of Donald Trump, said that her team is waiting on the state Supreme Court to provide a court date to take up that part of her lawsuit and that she hopes it will come "rather soon."

She also said she understood that her efforts to bring her case to the Supreme Court would likely take a long time, so she is "strongly considering" running for an Arizona Senate seat in the meantime.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who recently switched from Democrat to independent, is up for reelection in 2024. Representative Ruben Gallego, a progressive Democrat, has already announced his campaign, as have three other Republican candidates. But Lake's name has repeatedly been floated as a possible challenger.

"I am afraid to death of people like Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego," Lake said on Tuesday. "Both of these people are radical leftists who don't care about the hardworking people in Arizona."

A survey conducted by OH Predictive Insights in early February found that in a hypothetical matchup, Gallego leads Lake by 10 percentage points. However, his lead was much smaller when it came to other Republican contenders, like former GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson and former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who both trailed Gallego by 4 points.

Lake said that while a Senate bid was on the "back" of her mind, "on the front of my mind is our [election] case, and we are forging forward on that and as hard as we can."