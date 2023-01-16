Kari Lake's Still Committed to Overturning Governor Election

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is still not giving up her efforts to overturn her defeat in last year's gubernatorial election—even as rumors have begun to circulate that she is weighing a bid for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats in 2024.

Despite several defeats in court and Democrat Katie Hobbs already taking the oath of office, Lake remained defiant over her loss in a slate of conservative media appearances over the weekend, railing against an election she claims, but has so far failed to prove, was incorrectly decided against her due to myriad issues on election day.

So far, several Arizona judges have ruled against the former television news anchor turned right-wing thought leader's case, stating she has thus far failed to prove her approximately half-point loss to Hobbs was the result of intentional manipulation of ballots.

However, Lake has remained adamant that her case—reportedly backed and funded by MyPillow CEO and prominent election denier Mike Lindell—will ultimately make its way through the appeals process to the Arizona Supreme Court.

"We don't want to have this cartel operative, this cartel-owned goon, Katie Hobbs, sitting in the governor's office," Lake told former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast over the weekend.

"Our state government is controlled by the cartels right now. The Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is a cartel attorney. And the cartels completely control Arizona, and that's not what the people voted for. We know they stole the election. We know they had intentionally sabotaged Election Day. And we've proved that in court, and we will continue to prove it," she said.

Whether she has anything left to fight with is questionable. In a prior ruling, Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson threw out most of Lake's claims on their face in what legal experts told Newsweek at the time failed "to meet the high bar necessary to overturn an election."

Others, meanwhile, have claimed Lake has no actual recourse to overturn the result of the election, largely due to the lack of evidence she was able to provide in her current case against Arizona election officials.

Lake, however, has not been dissuaded even amid rumors she is already contemplating her next career move.

A constant fixture at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort since her rise to prominence last year, Lake is reportedly weighing a bid for independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema's seat in 2024, laying the groundwork for what many expect to be a wild, three-way election in one of America's most evenly-divided states politically.

Source tells @CNN’s @KateSullivanDC that @KariLake will not make a final decision on whether to run for Senate until after her court case is completed. Source said “lots of folks are reaching out” to Lake about running. https://t.co/PlgP1qyzRc — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) January 16, 2023

However, unnamed sources told CNN's Kate Sullivan that while Lake was fielding calls from "lots of folks" who want her to run, Lake would not make a final decision until after her court case is completed.

Even if she has to push it all the way to the highest court in the United States.

"We're going to push it to the Arizona Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court if we have to, because we know we won," Lake told former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee on his Trinity Broadcasting Network show, Huckabee on Sunday. "We have to fight this."

Newsweek reached out to Lake's team for comment.