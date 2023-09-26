Politics

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Senate Election as New Ad Teases Run

By
Politics Kari Lake Republican Party Arizona Senate

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday released a new ad that strongly suggests she will soon announce a U.S. Senate bid. If recent polls are any indication, she can expect support from a large percentage of GOP voters.

Lake posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, that contained a montage of news outlets speculating on her pursuing a Senate seat in Arizona. She wrote in the caption: "Stay tuned."

Before her career in politics, Lake worked as a television news anchor. However, she gained national attention by being one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest supporters and as an election denier. She gained Trump's endorsement in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election, but she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has continued to make false claims about her loss while mounting failed legal challenges over the election results.

Kari Lake in Mesa, Arizona
Kari Lake speaks during a campaign rally attended by former President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. A new video posted by Lake hinted that she may soon announce a run for Senate. Photo by Mario Tama/GETTY IMAGES

Lake has not announced a Senate bid, but her senior adviser, Colton Duncan, recently told Newsweek in a statement: "Arizona loves Kari Lake. America loves Kari Lake. If she decides to jump into the Senate race, she will win."

Newsweek reached out to an adviser for Lake via email for comment regarding her Tuesday X post.

The Senate seat Lake would be vying for in the 2024 election is held by Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat who left her party last year and is now registered as an independent.

Though Sinema has not announced if she will seek reelection, she has been challenged by Democrat Ruben Gallego as well as by Republican Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County. Previous Senate candidate Blake Master is also expected to seek the Republican nod.

Recent surveys show Lake could expect to receive somewhere between 25 percent and 35 percent of the vote.

The most recent major poll regarding a potential Lake bid came from Emerson College and was released in early August. Lake was ahead of her nearest competitor for the Republican nomination by 31 percentage points.

According to Emerson College, 42 percent of registered Republican voters said they would support Lake, compared to 11 percent who backed Lamb and 7 percent who said they preferred Masters.

The poll included a sample of 1,337 registered voters in Arizona. There was a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

Previous polls have asked how Lake would fair against Sinema and Gallego if the Republican announced a run and secured her party's nomination.

In mid-April, a poll by Public Policy Polling reported that Lake would receive 35 percent of the vote, while Sinema would have 14 percent. However, Gallego came out on top with 42 percent.

Public Policy Polling's April survey included 559 Arizona voters and did not announce a margin of error.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted in July by Noble Predictive Insights showed Sinema would get 26 percent of the vote, compared to Gallego's 34 percent and Lake's 25.

Noble Predictive Insights found that in a head-to-head matchup between Gallego and Lake without Sinema in the race, the Democrat was favored by 45 percent of the respondents while 35 percent supported Lake.

For its July poll, Noble Predictive Insights surveyed 1,000 registered Arizona voters. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC