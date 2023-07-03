Kari Lake 'Considering' Senate Run As She Provides Court Case Update

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has again indicated she may run for the U.S. Senate in the Grand Canyon State while saying she is still fighting her dismissed election lawsuit.

Lake, who lost to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs in the November 2022 midterms, told Breitbart that she is weighing up running for office again to challenge Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema for her seat in 2024.

"Politics is gross. It's a slimy business, but I think we need real people to be in it. And so I am contemplating running for office again," Lake said.

"I may run for Senate, I'm considering that," she said. "It's something I may have to do because we can't have people who don't care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, D.C. Got a lot of options on the table. I'm taking a look at all of them, and I'll be making some decisions here in the coming months."

Kari Lake visits SiriusXm to discuss her book "Unafraid: Just Getting Started" at SiriusXM Studios on June 27, 2023 in New York City. Lake has indicated that she will run for the Senate in Arizona. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lake, who falsely claims her election defeat to Hobbs by 17,000 votes was the result of widespread voting irregularities, also said that she is intending to appeal a judge's decision to throw out her gubernatorial election lawsuit.

In May, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson said Lake failed to prove her claim that Arizona's most populous county did not verify signatures on mail-in ballots.

"I want everyone out there to know we have filed a notice of appeal on our case. We're not giving up on securing our elections and reforming our elections, and we're going to work through the court system," Lake told Breitbart.

The decision was the latest in a long line of failed and rejected attempts by Lake to have the 2022 election results thrown out and for a new vote to take place.

In December 2022, Thompson previously threw out a lawsuit from the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate because she failed to provide any "clear and convincing" evidence of irregularities or misconduct costing the Republican her midterm election.

In April, Lake also said she is "seriously considering" an Arizona Senate run while suggesting polls indicate she could win.

"Just because they stole an election we're so dangerous to them, I'm so dangerous to the status quo and this rotten swamp that they're willing to steal an election to stop me and our movement. I'm not letting them get away with that. We're not going away. And so I am seriously considering a run for Senate," Lake said.

"All the polling shows that I would win. Not just the primary, the polling is showing that I would beat Kyrsten Sinema and this socialist guy that's running for the Democrats, [Rep. Ruben Gallego]."

Despite Lake's claims, all the most recent serious polls show that Gallego is currently the favorite to take the seat from Sinema in 2024.

An OH Predictive Insights poll of 1,000 registered voters published in February found that Gallego would come out on top in all potential three-way ties, including if the 2024 election was between himself (34 percent), Sinema (19 percent) and Lake (26 percent.)

The survey also found that Gallego would have a double lead in a hypothetical face-off against just Lake, with 43 percent to 33 percent.

