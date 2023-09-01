Karine Staehle Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Alleged Disappearance

Karine Staehle has broken her silence after posting cryptic messages about her husband Paul, who she claimed had gone missing.

The pair rose to fame on TLC's reality show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and married in 2017 before splitting up in December 2021. They reconciled earlier this year and were working together to regain custody of their young sons, Pierre, four and Ethan, two, who had been placed into foster care by Child Protective Services.

Staehle sparked concern when she claimed on her Instagram stories that Paul had gone missing in Brazil and asked people to pray. Then hours later she posted a video montage of Paul and their family to her main Instagram grid with a mysterious caption.

This picture shows Karine and Paul Staehle. Karine Staehle has broken her silence after posting cryptic messages about her husband Paul, who she claimed had gone missing. TLC

"Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared," she wrote on the post.

After causing concern among fans and making news headlines, Staehle broke her silence, once again taking to Instagram stories with cryptic posts.

She reposted old content from her main grid, including a reel from July 15, 2022, showing the perspective of a passenger in a car going over a bridge.

A voiceover on the video said: "Dear Lord, thank you for the breath in my lungs this morning, thank you for waking me up and giving me another chance that this life. Thank you for this cup of coffee and this roof over my head. I'm sorry God for anything that I take for granted on a daily basis."

Another post was an image of some clouds with words over them reading, "hate is heavy let it go."

The other stories included a selfie in which she wore blue eyeshadow and photos with her children from a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

