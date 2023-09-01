Culture

Karine Staehle Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Alleged Disappearance

By
Culture 90 Day Fiance Reality TV Television Brazil

Karine Staehle has broken her silence after posting cryptic messages about her husband Paul, who she claimed had gone missing.

The pair rose to fame on TLC's reality show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and married in 2017 before splitting up in December 2021. They reconciled earlier this year and were working together to regain custody of their young sons, Pierre, four and Ethan, two, who had been placed into foster care by Child Protective Services.

Staehle sparked concern when she claimed on her Instagram stories that Paul had gone missing in Brazil and asked people to pray. Then hours later she posted a video montage of Paul and their family to her main Instagram grid with a mysterious caption.

90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Deletes Photo of New Baby Boy, Stating He 'Violated' NDA
This picture shows Karine and Paul Staehle. Karine Staehle has broken her silence after posting cryptic messages about her husband Paul, who she claimed had gone missing. TLC

"Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared," she wrote on the post.

After causing concern among fans and making news headlines, Staehle broke her silence, once again taking to Instagram stories with cryptic posts.

She reposted old content from her main grid, including a reel from July 15, 2022, showing the perspective of a passenger in a car going over a bridge.

A voiceover on the video said: "Dear Lord, thank you for the breath in my lungs this morning, thank you for waking me up and giving me another chance that this life. Thank you for this cup of coffee and this roof over my head. I'm sorry God for anything that I take for granted on a daily basis."

Another post was an image of some clouds with words over them reading, "hate is heavy let it go."

The other stories included a selfie in which she wore blue eyeshadow and photos with her children from a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC