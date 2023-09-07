Culture

Kate Middleton's Awkward Exchange With 'Smitten' Tom Cruise Goes Viral

By
Culture Royal Family Kate Middleton Tom Cruise Viral video

The Princess of Wales' exchange with Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise during a 2022 movie premiere in London has resurfaced on social media site TikTok, after initial fan reaction to their interaction was split.

Kate and Cruise attended a number of the same events in 2022, including a special Platinum Jubilee equestrian pageant at Windsor Castle for Queen Elizabeth II, and the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

However, the pair were only shown interacting at a U.K. movie premiere held in London's Leicester Square for Cruise's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Kate attended the event as a guest of honor alongside husband, Prince William, and the princess made a striking impression in a sleek monochrome gown made by French designer Roland Mouret.

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise
The Princess of Wales and Tom Cruise photographed at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" May 19, 2022. The Hollywood star's gesture to the princess became the subject of internet debate after the event. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The royal couple were met on the red carpet by Cruise and several the movie's starring cast. It was Cruise's gesture to Kate as she ascended a flight of specially erected stairs on the carpet that became the most talked about moment of the evening.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, catherinegulgapar, on September 4, resurfaced footage of the interaction shows Kate greeting Cruise before the star offered to take her by the hand as she climbed the stairs.

The princess initially accepted, and after climbing the first flight with Cruise's assistance, tackled the second set alone. In between steps, fans spotted that Kate moved her clutch bag from one hand to the other, with some suggesting this was to avoid Cruise awkwardly repeating the chivalrous gesture.

@catherinegulgapar #princesscatherine #princessofwales #princessdiana #princesscatherineofwales #catherinemiddleton #katemiddleton #princesskate #princewilliam #princeofwales #princewilliamofwales #princewilliamdukeofcambridge #williamandkate #wimbledon #willandkate #cambridgefamily #thewalesfamily #theroyalfamily #britishroyalfamily #monarchy #hermajesty #britishmonarchy #queenelizabeth #princesscharlotte #princegeorge #princelouis #royalfamily #royalfashion #kingcharles #royalkids #london #fashion #style #fyp ♬ оригинальный звук - Princess of Wales Catherine ✨️

Captioned "Tom Cruise smitten with Princess Catherine," the video has been viewed over 120,000 times on the social media platform so far. The clip has also received in excess of 6,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which reflected on the hand holding controversy that ensued.

"Everyone is smitten with Catherine," wrote one user.

"Must have been awkward for him, but he was just being a gentleman," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I wouldn't want Tom Cruise touching me either!"

At the time of the event in May 2022, no comment about the evening was given by Kensington Palace and Cruise has not mentioned it in subsequent interviews.

Some social media users suggested that it was against royal protocol to hold a member of the royal family's hand. However, there is no official protocol regarding this form of physical contact.

Cruise and Kate were reunited two months after the Top Gun premiere at the Wimbledon Championships where they watched the women's singles final match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Princess Diana
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman photographed with Princess Diana at the London premiere of "Far and Away," July 30, 1992. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Cruise has had a number of royal interactions over the course of his long Hollywood career.

In 1997, he was one of the Hollywood elite invited to attend the funeral of Princess Diana, alongside his then wife, Nicole Kidman.

Cruise and Kidman were photographed meeting Diana in 1992 at the London premiere for their movie, Far and Away.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC