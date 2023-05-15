Kate Middleton's Piano Playing Becomes Viral Hit After Public Performances

Kate Middleton's piano playing prowess has become the focus of a new viral video after a surprise cameo during the opening sequence of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

Kate wowed fans during the show's broadcast, which was hosted on behalf of 2022 winners, Ukraine, in the English city of Liverpool. The princess performed a musical interlude in tribute to Ukraine's 2022 winning song "Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra, along with several other performers including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Joss Stone.

Kate pre-recorded her cameo from the crimson drawing room of Windsor Castle, playing on King Charles' Steinway piano and wearing a blue layered chiffon evening gown in tribute to the Ukrainian flag.

The Princess of Wales is photographed at Windsor Castle while filming her Eurovision Song Contest cameo on May 13, 2023. Her piano playing prowess has become the focus of a new viral video after she made a surprise appearance during the opening sequence of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday. Alex Bramall

This is not the first time the princess has performed on the piano publicly. In 2021 she made her debut, providing the musical accompaniment for singer-songwriter Tom Walker as part of her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Following Saturday's cameo, fans took to social media to share clips of the princess, including footage from both performances.

One video, uploaded to social network TikTok by user, l0velycatherine, shows the princess in both 2021 and 2023 with the caption, "Catherine, Princess of Wales, playing piano," with an additional caption: "Stunning."

The video has been viewed more than 130,000 times in 24 hours and received in excess of 22,000 likes. A number of TikTok users have commented on the edited video, many of whom have praised the princess for her performance.

"She's so princess/future queen coded," wrote one user, with another adding: "Kate was literally born a royal maybe not by blood but was born to become one."

The princess is reported to have played the piano since her childhood, though did not perform publicly until ten years after her marriage to Prince William at the "Together at Christmas" carol concert she organized at Westminster Abbey to celebrate communities and key workers affected by the COVID pandemic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (when Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) are photographed at the "Together at Christmas" carol concert held at Westminster Abbey in London on December 22, 2021. During the concert, Kate performed a musical accompaniment on the piano for singer-songwriter Tom Walker. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal made an unannounced cameo in the service, performing a piano accompaniment to Tom Walker's song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Speaking on Britain's Saturday Morning Kitchen show in 2022, Walker praised the royal for her performance, despite the stress of overseeing the event.

"It was mad, really," he said. "It was just surreal to be part of that and to have the duchess playing one of my songs on the piano and to be accompanied by her…She was amazing."

For Saturday's performance, Kate played a special riff on Kalush Orchestra's "Stefania," created by composers Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

The princess was not the only member of the royal family to have a cameo appearance during the Eurovision Song Contest's grand final. King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who had their coronation ceremony on May 6, made a special on-screen appearance pre-recorded during their visit to Liverpool on April 26.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.