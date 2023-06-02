Kate Middleton's 'Pretty in Pink' Fashion Era Highlighted at Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, has demonstrated a new love for the color pink over recent weeks— a love that was cemented on Thursday in her choice of two pink dresses worn to the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Saudi architect, and now Princess, Rajwa Alseif in Amman.

Kate and Prince William made a previously unannounced appearance in Jordan for the nuptials alongside the prince's cousin, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. William is a longtime friend of Crown Prince Hussein and Kate lived in Jordan with her family for a brief period as a child.

Kate's two blush pink dresses, worn to the day and evening wedding receptions at the royal Zahran and Huseyniye palaces, were debuted after the royal had worn pink at two of her latest high-profile public appearances.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing a pink pantsuit in London, May 25, 2023. And (inset) Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa photographed on their wedding day in Amman, June 1, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

On May 22, the princess wore a pink shirt-style dress by the brand ME+EM to host a picnic for school children at the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Days later, on May 25, Kate stepped out in an all-pink look once again, re-wearing her favorite style of Alexander McQueen pantsuit to attend charity engagements in London highlighting the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood.

Though the royal may be more well known for her preference for differing shades of blue when it comes to her working wardrobe, she has worn a rainbow of colors over the course of her 12-year marriage, from a vast array of designers.

This recent flash of pink in the princess' style chart is a continuation of the "softer" aesthetic she has showcased since the coronation of King Charles III in early May, according to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing a pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit in London (L), May 25, 2023. And the princess photographed wearing a pink ME+EM dress at the Chelsea Flower Show (R), May 22, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Giving her assessment of Kate's first outfit at the Jordanian royal wedding, Holder told Newsweek: "Princess Catherine was 'pretty in pink' once again today as she wore a flowing chiffon Elie Saab gown in Jordan. Kate is definitely enjoying a pink 'wardrobe moment' currently, as this is the third outfit in this color that we have seen over the past week or so."

Saab is a Lebanon-based designer who is credited with creating the blue tulle outfit Kate wore to Royal Ascot in 2019 and recently sporting it again in May for a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The designer was also responsible for Princess Rajwa's wedding dress.

"The gown today was suitably modest for the occasion, as befitting the Middle Eastern etiquette for women, with a high ruffled neck, frilled, flared cuffs and beautiful embroidery and ruching details over the bodice," Holder said of Kate's dress.

"Her hair was blown out in voluminous, glamorous waves, with pear-shaped drop earrings and a gold clutch bag providing the finishing, eye-catching touches. Overall, the effect was sophisticated yet relatively subtle...Since the coronation, Kate's wardrobe has showcased her softer side with more feminine, fluid silhouettes and a delicate pastel-color palette in contrast to the power suits we saw her stepping out in earlier in the year."

Later in the evening, at the Huseyniye Palace, Kate made a regal appearance wearing a pink sequined evening gown by Jenny Packham accessorized with heirloom jewelry from King Charles' inherited collection. A number of videos showing Kate's wedding outfits have gone viral on social media after being shared widely by fans.

The royal wore Queen Mary's lover's knot tiara, which she has been loaned on a number of occasions over the course of her marriage. It had been previously loaned to Princess Diana as a wedding present in the 1980s.

In addition to this, Kate wore for the first time a pair of heirloom earrings formerly belonging to Queen Elizabeth II. The large Cartier art deco chandelier-style earrings were inherited by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in the 1940s from a wealthy socialite friend, Dame Margaret Greville. The earrings were given to the Queen Mother's eldest daughter as a wedding present in 1947 and were worn solely by her throughout her reign.

Kate has been loaned a number of royal jewels, but she was not the only British princess to display a glittering heirloom. Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, was also in attendance wearing a diamond tiara that was given to her mother as a wedding present by Queen Elizabeth in 1986.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

