Prince William and Kate's 12th Wedding Anniversary: A Year in PDA Moments

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29, having married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 following a ten-year relationship that began when they were both university students in Scotland.

Following their fairy tale wedding, attended by world royalty and representatives from around the Commonwealth, the couple started married life in Wales, before settling into a routine of full-time royal duties. Together they have three children: Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte, born in 2015; and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

The past 12 months have seen the couple take on their biggest share of royal responsibilities to date, having been given the senior titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Though now the most senior members of the royal family behind the king and Queen Camilla, and having weathered controversies and criticisms, William and Kate still send fans into a frenzy with their own brand of PDA (public display of affection) magic.

Whether on royal tours or attending prestigious awards shows, eager royal watchers take the internet by storm sharing photographs and viral videos of the prince and princess' intimate interactions.

Here, Newsweek looks at a collection of William and Kate's top PDA moments from the past 12 months.

Royal Ascot Jokes

Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed sharing a joke at the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting at Ascot racecourse in England on June 17, 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal watchers caught a glimpse of Prince William's famous sense of humor in action during the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in June 2022.

Presiding over the days proceedings on the Friday of the multi-day event, the prince was captured on camera causing Kate to burst into fits of giggles, along with other occupants of the royal box.

Polo Kiss

Prince William and Kate Middleton are photographed at a charity polo game in Windsor, England, on July 6, 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

At a charity polo match to raise money for William and Kate's Royal Foundation on July 6, 2022, the prince was congratulated for his winning performance on the field with a kiss from his wife.

The gesture was widely shared on social media as it coincided with International Kissing Day, and the royals were also photographed with their arms around one another as their dog Orla joined the royal party.

Comforting Gesture

Prince William and Kate Middleton are photographed viewing floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, on September 15, 2022. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, the entire structure of the royal family shifted, recognizing her eldest son Charles as the new king, and his eldest son, William, as the new first in line to the throne.

In the days following the monarch's death, William and Kate (as the newly styled Prince and Princess of Wales) made a number of public appearances to view floral tributes left by members of the public, as well as meeting members of the armed forces and attending events connected with the state funeral ceremony.

On September 15, the couple viewed floral tributes left outside Queen Elizabeth's home in Norfolk, England—Sandringham. At one point during the walkabout, William put his arm around his wife, in a moment that was caught on camera.

Basketball Hand-Holding

Prince William and Kate Middleton are photographed holding hands while watching a Boston Celtics basketball game on November 30, 2022. Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

One of William and Kate's highest profile undertakings of the past 12 months was a three-day-visit to the city of Boston to attend events connected with the prince's eco-initiative, the Earthshot Prize.

On the first day of their visit, the royals joined spectators at the TD Garden arena to watch the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat. During the game, the princess was photographed with her hand on her husband's knee, after which he put his hand over hers and held it, to the delight of royal fans.

Earthshot Affection

Prince William is photographed with his hand on Kate Middleton's lower back during the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2, 2022. BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The highlight of the Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston visit was the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, held on December 2.

For the occasion, Kate matched the color of her eco-conscious rented evening gown to the color of the green carpet used for the event. As the couple entered the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, William was seen placing his hand on his wife's back in a show of support.

BAFTA Butt Pat

Prince William and Kate Middleton are pictured walking on the red carpet at the BAFTA awards in London on February 19, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The 2023 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) saw William and Kate return to the ceremony's red carpet for the first time since 2019.

For the occasion the princess wore a recycled Alexander McQueen evening gown with a statement pair of black opera gloves, though her outfit was not the standout moment on the carpet that night.

As the couple walked into London's Royal Albert Hall, Kate was filmed appearing to try to capture her husband's attention and in doing so patted him on the butt in a moment that quickly went viral with fan edits appearing on Twitter and TikTok.

Commonwealth Day Look of Love

Prince William and Kate Middleton are photographed attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 13, 2023. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

On March 13, 2023, William and Kate attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, joining other senior royals such as King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Broadcast live by the BBC, fans picked out a moment during the ceremony where the couple appeared to share a knowing look—referred to by social media users who made the moment go viral as a "look of love."

After the ceremony the prince was photographed with his hand on his wife's back as they made their way to their car.

'She Always Looks Stunning'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are pictured during a visit to Birmingham, England, on April 20, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William had royal fans swooning once again during a recent visit with his wife to the city of Birmingham, England, during which he made a rare comment about her appearance.

During a walkabout to meet members of the public, an unidentified woman was filmed telling William: "That's an amazing outfit Kate has got on!"

To this, he looked in the direction of his wife and replied: "She always looks stunning!"

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.