Kate Middleton's Wedding Comment to Prince William Shared: 'Are You Happy?'

Kate Middleton's "adorable" comment to Prince William after the couple's royal wedding in 2011, has gone viral after fans shared edited footage from the day to social media platform TikTok.

William and Kate married in 2011, in a major public event in Britain. It was designated as a public holiday for that year, on April 29.

Fans of the couple have posted edited clips from the day ahead of their 12th wedding anniversary next month, one of which shows a brief encounter between the two as they prepared to leave Westminster Abbey for Buckingham Palace in an open-top horse-drawn carriage.

Kate Middleton and Prince William photographed on their wedding day at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. The couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Georges De Keerle/GP/Getty Images

Posted to TikTok by user, l0velycatherine, the clip shows Kate apparently checking in with her new husband after the nerve-racking public ceremony. "Are you happy?" she has been interpreted as saying, as the couple share a smile.

The video has been viewed over 120,000 times in 24 hours and received in excess of 7,000 likes and a number of comments praising the couple.

"Their wedding was like a fairy tale," wrote one TikTok user of the clip.

"He's adorable and she's beautiful. I love them 🥰," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Those looks! 🤩😍I wish Catherine and William could get married again. ❤️"

William and Kate's wedding was the biggest royal wedding to take place in Britain since that of King Charles (when Prince of Wales) and Princess Diana in 1981.

The couple began their relationship after meeting while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and following a brief breakup in 2007, announced their engagement in 2010.

The wedding was held at Westminster Abbey, the setting for the coronations of Britain's kings and queens (including the upcoming coronation of King Charles on May 6), and also the setting for the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947.

As a wedding present, Queen Elizabeth gave William the title of Duke of Cambridge, therefore during the marriage ceremony his wife became HRH (Her Royal Highness) the Duchess of Cambridge.

For the momentous event, Kate commissioned Sarah Burton of the London fashion house of Alexander McQueen to create her highly anticipated wedding dress. The finished garment featured a sweetheart neckline covered with a lace-panelled shoulder covering, with lace sleeves to match. The dress was inspired, in part, by the dress worn by Grace Kelly at her wedding in 1956 to Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

The wedding reception was hosted at Buckingham Palace where the couple are reported to have danced to Elton John's hit song Your Song, covered by pop-star and royal pal, Ellie Goulding.

Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (L) on the day of their wedding, April 29, 2011, and as the Prince and Princess of Wales (R) attending the BAFTA awards on February 19, 2023. Her "adorable" comment to Prince William after the couple's royal wedding in 2011 has gone viral. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate have three children: Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte, born in 2015; and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

The couple took on increased importance within the monarchy in September 2022, when King Charles III acceded to the throne, and bestowed upon William the title of Prince of Wales.

As Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate have become the most senior members of the royal family after the king and queen. As such, they have seen increased duties, such as greeting foreign dignitaries and attending high profile events.

In May 2023, the couple are expected to take on significant roles within the coronation ceremony of King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

