Prince William's 'Stunning' Comment About Kate Middleton Picked Up by Fans

Prince William made a rare personal comment about Kate Middleton's appearance during a joint visit to Birmingham, England, on Thursday ahead of the couple's 12th wedding anniversary which they will celebrate on April 29.

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, undertook a number of engagements in the city to celebrate its diverse culture and to meet leaders of creative industries based in the area. The visit included a stop at an Indian restaurant which sparked a viral moment when the prince answered the establishment's phone, booking in unsuspecting patrons requesting a table.

During a walkabout to meet members of the community who had shown up to welcome the royals, a rare comment was made to William about his wife's celebrated style.

Kate Middleton and Prince William photographed on their joint visit to Birmingham, England, April 20, 2023. The prince's comment to a crowd member about Kate's physical appearance has been picked up by fans. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Captured by news cameras covering the event, a member of the public told the prince: "That's an amazing outfit Kate has got on!"

To which the prince looked at his wife and responded: "She always looks stunning."

Fans on social media have shared the video, including edited versions compiled with images from the day's different events.

Kate's fashion choices are always eagerly anticipated with numerous blogs and social media accounts dedicated to identifying and charting what she wears and when.

For the engagements on Thursday, the princess wore a long-sleeve pleated trench dress by the U.K. brand, Karen Millen.

The dress is priced at $315 and sold out within hours of the royal being photographed wearing it, showing the enduring strength of the so-called "Kate effect" (the fashion economic influence held by the princess) .

Kate has worn Karen Millen designs before, most recently in May 2022 where she wore a mustard yellow dress during a visit to a maternity hospital from the brand's "Ready For the Future" range, which appeals to the royal's eco-concerns by creating timeless styles to be worn for a number of years from "responsibly sourced fabrics."

To accessorize her outfit, Kate wore a pair of statement chandelier earrings from the French fashion brand Sézane. The "Dina" earrings are made of gold plated recycled brass featuring natural stones. The $124 accessories have now since sold out on the brand's website.

Kate Middleton photographed wearing a Karen Millen dress for her engagements in Birmingham, England, April 20, 2023. Prince William told a well-wisher that his wife "always looks stunning." Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images

Over the past year, Kate's style has been through a period of visible transformation, streamlining her aesthetic with pieces of sharp tailoring and more ethically sourced wardrobe staples.

This change has come as the royal took on her new title, and elevated role within the monarchy, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

In one of his first acts as monarch, the new King Charles III made his son and daughter-in-law the Prince and Princess of Wales. This saw the couple elevated to the most senior members of the royal family behind the king himself and Queen Camilla. As such they will take on increasing duties and public engagements.

Both William and Kate will feature prominently at the king's coronation on May 6, with their eldest son, Prince George, age nine, performing the role of Page of Honour for his grandfather.

The couple's 12th wedding anniversary will be marked at the end of the month. They married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

