Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Exchange Caught on Camera

A friendly moment shared between the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry at a royal family member's 2018 English wedding has become the subject of a new viral video on TikTok.

Kate and Harry's relationship was pulled into public focus earlier this year after the prince made several references to his sister-in-law in his record-breaking memoir, Spare. Though Harry made a number of scathing revelations about his brother, Prince William, he went more gently on Kate, whom he fondly remembered joining the royal family.

In the years since her 2011 marriage to William, Kate has been seen on a number of occasions sharing laughs and conversations with Harry. However, their interactions have been restricted since the prince's controversial 2020 split from the monarchy with wife Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) and Prince Harry sit together at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire, England, October 12, 2018. Footage of the royals' interaction has gone viral on TikTok. DANNY LAWSON/AFP via Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @william.catherine on September 2, footage of the brother- and sister-in-law engaged in a friendly conversation at the wedding of Princess Eugenie has been viewed almost 200,000 times so far.

The clip shows the royals seated for the ceremony, which took place in October 2018, just five months after Harry and Meghan's wedding, at St George's Chapel, Berkshire, England. William is shown looking around the chapel while holding hands with Kate, as the footage shows a contrasting clip of Meghan chatting to Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne.

The footage then highlights the exchange between Kate and Harry. The viral clip has received over 15,700 likes and numerous comments, many of which voiced regret at the state of the royal relationships today.

"I love Catherine and Harry so much, I'll always miss them," wrote one TikTok user.

"My favorite duo," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I feel bad for Meghan! They NEVER accepted or gave her a chance!!!"

In his memoir, Spare, Harry made a number of references to Kate, including his reaction when she began dating William.

"I liked his new girlfriend," Harry wrote. "She was carefree, sweet, kind. She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate."

The prince also noted the bond that he and Kate developed together, highlighting his ability to make his future sister-in-law laugh.

"I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it," Harry said.

"My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side," the prince added. "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us."

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) walks with Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey, London, April 25, 2019. In his memoir, Harry told readers he is quite good at making his sister-in-law laugh. Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Despite these happy recollections, the prince also included some of the strains that developed in the royals' relationship, particularly when Meghan joined the family.

Harry noted his disappointment that Kate and Meghan failed to form a connection. The prince spoke of tensions between them such as Kate's reluctance to lend Meghan her lip gloss before an important event; Kate reprimanding Meghan for referencing her hormones and saying she had "baby brain" after the birth of Prince Louis; and the drama surrounding Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.

The last time Kate and Harry were photographed together was with their spouses after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, where both couples appeared united in grief outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

Following the publication of Spare in January 2023, Harry attended the London coronation of King Charles III in May without Meghan, who stayed in California with their children. Though the event was attended by all the senior members of his family, the prince wasn't photographed with William and Kate and left soon after the ceremony was over.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

