Culture

Kate Middleton's Reference to Princess Charlotte During Event Goes Viral

By
Culture Royal Family Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte Viral video

Kate Middleton's recent visit to a London museum has become the subject of a new viral video, after the royal was filmed chatting to a group of school students about her children.

Kate attended the opening of the refurbished Young V&A Museum in South London on June 28, in her capacity as patron of its parent institution, the Victoria & Albert Museum.

While touring the site, Britain's Princess of Wales was introduced to groups of children. Many of them engaged her in humorous snippets of conversation that were picked up by the news cameras following the event.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Main picture: The Princess of Wales arriving at the Young V&A Museum, London, June 28, 2023. Inset: Princess Charlotte on Coronation Day in London, May 6, 2023. Kate's comment about her daughter on the museum visit has gone viral on TikTok. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user the.royal.watcher on June 29, a clip of the royal telling students, "I'm Charlotte's mommy," has been viewed over 1.6 million times in under 24 hours. It has received more than 77,000 likes and 300 comments.

Princess Charlotte, 8, is Kate's second child and only daughter with Prince William. She was born in 2015. The princess has become increasingly visible at royal events in recent months as she has attended a number of high-profile ceremonies. These included the funeral service for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, and the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, in May 2023.

@the.royal.watcher #fyp #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion #royalfamily #uknews #breakingnews #uknews #royalfamilynews #princewilliam #princessofwales #kidsoftiktok #princesscharlotte #princegeorge #princelouis ♬ original sound - The Royal Watcher

Captured by news cameras at the Young V&A event, Kate referenced Charlotte and her two siblings, Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, when talking to the schoolchildren about their studies.

"She's going into Year Four [equivalent to third grade] next year," Kate said of her daughter, before being asked if she was "Charlotte's mommy?"

"I'm Charlotte's mommy!" Kate said, before adding: "And George is in Year Five [fourth grade] and Louis is in Reception [pre-kindergarten]."

Not seen in the TikTok clip, Kate then discussed her children's love of storytelling, saying: "They tell me stories all the time. Does anyone else have a story?"

Later at the same event, news cameras caught a humorous interaction between Kate and another student who asked how old she was. The princess crouched down and said in a whisper: "I'm 41. But don't tell anyone!"

Kate Middleton Young V&A Museum Visit
The Princess of Wales at the Young V&A Museum with a group of schoolchildren, London, June 28, 2023. The princess has developed a professional focus on early years development. Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Read more

Kate's visit to the Young V&A Museum paid tribute to her position as the institution's patron but also her professional interest in children's early years development, an area she has worked in for a number of years.

In 2021, the princess started The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which has commissioned nationwide studies and gathered expertise on the important developmental stages during a child's first five years.

In 2023, Kate launched her most ambitious working project to date, largescale awareness campaign titled "Shaping Us."

This campaign aimed to bring the importance of early years to a national platform. In an open letter launching the campaign, Kate wrote: "As a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that. It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC