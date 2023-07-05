Kate Middleton's Synchronized Wimbledon Tennis Moment Goes Viral

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, made her first visit to the 2023 Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday, with the royal's synchronized spectatorship resulting in a viral social media moment.

Kate is an avid fan of tennis and has attended the Wimbledon championships since she was a child, taking on a more prominent role with the organization as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 2016 after marrying into the royal family.

Prior to this year's event, the princess recorded a special film with eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who retired from the sport in 2022. In the film, the royal and the pro highlighted the skills and dedication of the annual sporting event's famous Ball Boys and Ball Girls.

The Princess of Wales photographed attending the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 4, 2023. Footage from the royal's visit has gone viral on social media. Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Tuesday, Kate watched a series of matches at the South West London sports ground where the championships are held, including a game between the U.K.'s Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville.

During this game, cameras covering the events for international broadcasts caught footage of the princess engrossed in the action which was later shared by Wimbledon's official TikTok account.

Captioned "All eyes on me," the account posted the footage of Kate at the end of the day's events, showing the royal moving her head from one side to the other following the play of the ball on court. Kate's movement was mirrored by the crowd around her which included former British pro-player and first female chair of Wimbledon, Deborah Jevans.

The TikTok video has been viewed nearly half a million times in less than 24 hours, receiving 31,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the intensity of Kate's interest in the sport and the humorous actions of the spectators.

"I could never go to a tennis match cause I'd be cackling in at the audience," wrote one TikTok user.

"I wonder if she's truly able to relax and enjoy the games when she's aware of all the cameras etc pointed at her," another wrote of Kate, with a further comment reading: "She's gorgeous Queen material."

After watching the game between Boulter and Saville, Kate moved over to the prestigious Centre Court, where she took her seat in the royal box to watch Britain's Andy Murray play fellow countryman Ryan Peniston.

The royal was joined by Roger Federer who made his first appearance at the Wimbledon championships as a spectator since his retirement, and was greeted by a standing ovation in the court as he took his seat next to Kate.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing a Balmain blazer to Wimbledon (L). And the princess photographed with Roger Federer at the championships (R) July 4, 2023. Hannah Mckay - Pool/Getty Images/Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

For the event, the princess cut a stylish figure, wearing an updated take on a vintage 1980s blazer from French fashion house, Balmain. Stylistically similar to something the late Princess Diana would have worn to Wimbledon, Kate's pistachio green blazer featured a contrast white lapel and collar with statement white button detailing.

The royal completed her look with a pleated white skirt, white high heeled court shoes and white handbag.

