Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Fashion Highlights to Date

For more than a decade, Kate Middleton's annual appearances at the Wimbledon tennis championships in southwest London have provided fans with a highlight in the royal fashion calendar.

A passionate fan of the sport, Kate attended her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family just weeks after her marriage to Prince William in April, 2011. The princess has attended nearly every year since and, in 2016, was rewarded for her commitment by being made patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) by Queen Elizabeth II.

As patron of the organization that hosts the championships each year, Kate has made an appearance on the famous Centre Court to present prizes to the winning players.

Kate Middleton photographed attending the Wimbledon Championships in her capacity as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, wearing Beulah London, July 11, 2021. Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Since the 2017 tournament, the princess has worn a special accessory with each of her Wimbledon looks, a ribbon representing the colors of the AELTC.

Here, as Kate prepares to attend the 2023 championships which will be hosted from July 3 to July 16, Newsweek looks back at some of Kate's Wimbledon fashion highlights.

2011—Temperley London

(left image) Kate Middleton photographed wearing Temperley London at Wimbledon, June 27, 2011. (Right) Leaving the court with Prince William. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images/Danny Martindale/Getty Images

For her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family, Kate attended a match between Great Britain's Andy Murray and French player, Richard Gasquet, alongside Prince William.

For the occasion, Kate paid homage to the sport of tennis by wearing an all-white dress in pleated tiers from the designer brand, Temperley London.

Wimbledon, like many other tennis tournaments around the world, requires players to wear traditional "tennis whites," though in recent years the rules have changed to allow some color to appear on court.

2012—Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Alexander McQueen to Wimbledon with Prince William, July 4, 2012. Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images

In 2012, Kate once again accompanied Prince William to watch a match at Wimbledon, this time wearing a nautical inspired knitted dress from the design team behind her wedding dress a year earlier, Alexander McQueen.

The princess paired the look with navy accessories and diamond and sapphire earrings that matched her engagement ring, which had once belonged to Princess Diana.

2014—Zimmerman

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Zimmerman to Wimbledon, July 2, 2014. Karwai Tang/WireImage/ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

After not attending the Wimbledon championships in 2013, owing to her pregnancy with Prince George in July that same year, Kate returned to the tennis courts in 2014, wearing another white ensemble.

Attending a match with Prince William, the princess wore a white dress with cut-out detail work by the brand Zimmerman. Kate had debuted the look earlier that year on a visit to Australia and paired the dress with nude high-heel pumps and a handbag from designer, Anya Hindmarch.

2016—Roksanda

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Roksanda to Wimbledon, July 7, 2016. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage

To attend the sporting event in 2016, Kate wore a striking yellow dress with white contrast underarm panels from the womenswear brand, Roksanda.

To accessorize the look, Kate wore a pair of Wayfarer sunglasses from Ray-Ban and carried the Quincy handbag by British pop-star turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham.

2017—Dolce & Gabbana

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Dolce & Gabbana to Wimbledon, July 3, 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

For Wimbledon in 2017, Kate moved away from her simpler and more classic approach to dressing for the event and instead opted for a bold monochrome look in a polka dot print.

The princess wore a fit-and-flare silhouetted dress by Italian fashion designers, Dolce & Gabbana, and paired the look with the Victoria Beckham Quincy bag worn in 2016, and black-heeled sandals with an ankle strap by Office.

2018—Jenny Packham

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Jenny Packham to Wimbledon with Meghan Markle, July 14, 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2018, Kate made the first of two visits to Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke dress by a favorite designer, Jenny Packham. The monochrome look featured a small-scale polka-dot print which from a distance resembled tennis balls.

2019—Emilia Wickstead

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Emilia Wickstead to Wimbledon, July 14, 2019. LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/AFP via Getty Images

To present the Wimbledon cup to the men's singles champion of Wimbledon in 2019, Kate made a striking impression in a classic fit-and-flare dress with pleated shoulder detailing designed by Emilia Wickstead.

The royal has worn a number of Wickstead's designs in recent years and accessorized her 2019 look with the AELTC patron's ribbon, and a vintage, beaded clutch bag.

2021—Beulah London

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Beulah London for Wimbledon, July 11, 2021. Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2021, Kate presented Novak Djokovic with the championship trophy after his defeat of Italian player Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles finals.

For the event, the princess wore a delicate pink dress with quarter-length sleeves and a covered belt designed by the London-based brand, Beulah.

The princess has worn a number of Bulah looks over the course of her marriage including the brand's signature printed dresses.

2022—Roksanda

Kate Middleton photographed wearing Roksanda for Wimbledon, July 9, 2022. Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

During her most recent string of appearances at Wimbledon in 2022, Kate wore a striking yellow day dress from Roksanda London which made her instantly stand out among the crowds of spectators.

The princess first wore the dress, which featured an asymmetric twist detail and boxed shoulders, during a royal tour of the Caribbean earlier in the year and completed the Wimbledon look with her Wayfarer sunglasses and an oversized raffia sun hat.

