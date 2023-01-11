Kate Winslet's Hair on New 'Titanic' Ad Puzzles Fans—'Stressing Me Out'

A new advertisement for Titanic's 25th anniversary has fans scratching their heads.

The Oscar-winning film has been digitally remastered and will be shown in 3D 4K HDR to celebrate the milestone. The rerelease will hit theaters on February 10.

Audiences were first introduced to Rose Dewitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, when the movie debuted in 1997. In 2012, the film was released again, this time in 3D.

The storyline follows Rose, a soon-to-be-married aristocrat who falls in love with Jack, a poor artist, while aboard the ill-fated ship.

The original film, written and directed by James Cameron, was nominated for 14 Oscars and took home 11 wins, including best picture. Titanic grossed over $2.1 billion worldwide at the box office, according to IMDb.

This week, Paramount Pictures released a poster for the remastered Titanic via Twitter, but countless eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out a particularly puzzling edit: Winslet's hair.

"Why does she have two different hairstyles?" writer Hunter Harris—who has more than 148,000 followers on the platform—asked while resharing an image from @FilmUpdates.

Her tweet quickly racked up more than 276,000 likes.

why does she have two different hairstyles https://t.co/HiC7jT5dax — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 10, 2023

Another wrote: "This poster is a f***ing mess, and I cannot believe somebody actually approved it. Look at Kate Winslet's hair. Two different hairstyles on each side of her head."

Writer George Griffiths tweeted, "Really stressing me out how Kate Winslet has two different hairstyles here."

"It's Celine [Dion] standing behind them narrating," another user joked.

Someone else offered up a perfectly reasonable explanation for the do in a tweet that has over 10,000 likes: "Because it represents the duality of her having to portray her societal role and the life she wishes to have, free, with Jack."

Cameron recently said he almost didn't cast DiCaprio or Winslet in their lead roles. In a November interview with GQ, the director said he originally had Gwyneth Paltrow in mind for Rose.

"I actually didn't see Kate at first," Cameron told the magazine in a video, saying that "she had done a couple of other historical dramas as well" and "was getting a reputation as 'Corset Kate' doing historical stuff."

As for DiCaprio, who had earned an Oscar nomination for 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape, he apparently had a bit of an ego when asked to audition for the part. After he found out he had to read his lines along with Winslet to judge their chemistry together, DiCaprio reportedly said, "I don't read."

Cameron, however, told the actor he was "not going to f*** it up by making the wrong decision in casting."

"So you're going to read or you're not going to get the part," Cameron told him.

Of course, DiCaprio and Winslet got the roles, which would bring them even greater fame.

